Aaron Paul Pays Tribute to RJ Mitte, Advocates for Mental Health: ‘I’m So Sorry You Were Hurting’

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Aaron Paul posted a video of his late “Breaking Bad” co-star RJ Mitte advocating for mental health alongside a moving tribute following his death earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Paul added his voice to the many former “Breaking Bad” stars mourning Mitte’s death. The actor – who played Walter White Jr. – died on Monday. It was ruled a suicide. In Paul’s tribute to the actor, he wrote a moving caption apologizing for not knowing how much Mitte was hurting.

“You have always been an inspiration for so many. I am so sorry you were hurting my friend. I wish we knew,” Paul wrote. “You constantly had a smile on your face and you took every single challenge that was given to you with such confidence and grace. I met you when you were a little boy and watched you grow into a beautiful young man. Taking on every challenge head on. The last time we saw each other I kept calling you Superman. You reminded me of him. You reminded me of him because you always led with kindness and strength.”