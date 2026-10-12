RJ Mitte Remembered: Dean Joseph Norris, Marlee Matlin and More Pay Tribute

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Dean Joseph Norris, Marlee Matlin and several other celebrities took to social media Monday to pay tribute to “Breaking Bad” star RJ Mitte following his death.

“Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ,” Norris, who played Mitte’s on-screen uncle Hank Schrader in “Breaking Bad,” wrote on X Monday. “I am heartbroken. Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set.”

He added: “He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family.”

Matlin, who worked with Mitte on ABC Family’s “Switched at Birth,” expressed a similar sentiment, writing on X, “My heart is shattered. There will never be another like RJ Mitte. You will always have a place in my heart. RIP.”

As we previously reported, Mitte, who notably starred as Walter White Jr. on the hit AMC drama “Breaking Bad,” died Monday at the age of 34. No cause of death was immediately shared.

Like his character on “Breaking Bad,” Mitte had cerebral palsy, prompting the actor to become a disability rights advocate and philanthropist during his lifetime. “Speechless” star Micah Fowler, who also has cerebral palsy, even made a point to highlight Mitte’s advocacy work in his tribute posted to Instagram.

“I’m so, so Heartbroken! I will miss you! The world will miss you! I will never forget working with you on disability advocacy projects and on the Motionless Documentary,” he wrote. “You were a pioneer in the Entertainment industry as you broke through stereotypes and displayed your talents in numerous acting roles.

“I so looked up to you and gained confidence from you as I entered into playing JJ on ‘Speechless,’” he continued. “I’ll never forget working with you and hanging! Will never forget you man. RJ – Your legacy will endure. Rest in Peace!”

For a full round-up of tributes to Mitte, keep reading.

Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ

I am heartbroken

Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and… — Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) October 12, 2026

My heart is shattered. There will never be another like RJ Mitte. You will always have a place in my heart. RIP pic.twitter.com/kfS8gv5kHx — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) October 12, 2026

RJ Mitte was a gift. He conquered Hollywood, challenged perceptions, and showed the world that a diagnosis never defines a person’s potential. But beyond his courage and achievements, I will always remember his kindness and the incredible human being he was.

Rip Rj pic.twitter.com/CUXO3xaOM9 — Gilles Marini (@GillesMarini) October 12, 2026

I just found out, Brian. Absolutely heartbreaking. What a wonderful young man. My heart goes out to his family and friends. https://t.co/7CrFBT4vZP — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) October 12, 2026

What a kind and wonderful person. Devastating. So young and genuinely nice to everyone he spoke to. This is truly awful. Sending love to his family. https://t.co/qbkp3CGzst — Vincent Martella (@vince_martella) October 12, 2026

Wow, this absolutely broke my heart. 💔 We used to hang out during NYFW, and he was always such a kind soul. RJ Mitte was so talented and gone far too soon. Rest peacefully. 🕊️❤️ https://t.co/7pSb1A7ZsC pic.twitter.com/LU55X5nsIc — Eric West (@EricXWest) October 12, 2026

RJ Mitte was excellent. so much about "Breaking Bad" seems prescient in hindsight. https://t.co/dnJAsm40H8 — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) October 12, 2026