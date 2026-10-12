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RJ Mitte Remembered: Dean Joseph Norris, Marlee Matlin and More Pay Tribute

“This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it,” Mitte’s “Breaking Bad” co-star writes

RJ Mitte attends Neuro Brands Presenting Sponsor At The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Neuro Brands)
(Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Neuro Brands)
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Dean Joseph Norris, Marlee Matlin and several other celebrities took to social media Monday to pay tribute to “Breaking Bad” star RJ Mitte following his death.

“Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ,” Norris, who played Mitte’s on-screen uncle Hank Schrader in “Breaking Bad,” wrote on X Monday. “I am heartbroken. Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set.”

He added: “He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family.”

Matlin, who worked with Mitte on ABC Family’s “Switched at Birth,” expressed a similar sentiment, writing on X, “My heart is shattered. There will never be another like RJ Mitte. You will always have a place in my heart. RIP.”

RJ Mitte
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As we previously reported, Mitte, who notably starred as Walter White Jr. on the hit AMC drama “Breaking Bad,” died Monday at the age of 34. No cause of death was immediately shared.

Like his character on “Breaking Bad,” Mitte had cerebral palsy, prompting the actor to become a disability rights advocate and philanthropist during his lifetime. “Speechless” star Micah Fowler, who also has cerebral palsy, even made a point to highlight Mitte’s advocacy work in his tribute posted to Instagram.

“I’m so, so Heartbroken! I will miss you! The world will miss you! I will never forget working with you on disability advocacy projects and on the Motionless Documentary,” he wrote. “You were a pioneer in the Entertainment industry as you broke through stereotypes and displayed your talents in numerous acting roles.

“I so looked up to you and gained confidence from you as I entered into playing JJ on ‘Speechless,’” he continued. “I’ll never forget working with you and hanging! Will never forget you man. RJ – Your legacy will endure. Rest in Peace!”

For a full round-up of tributes to Mitte, keep reading.

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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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