Selma Blair Hospitalized, Taken Into Custody After Violent Mid-Air ‘Medical Emergency’

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Selma Blair is being investigated by the FBI after she was taken into custody by the New York Port Authority Police Department late Sunday night due to allegedly injuring two flight attendants and attempting to open an aircraft door mid-flight.

“Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition,” her publicist told TheWrap on Monday. Her charges have not been made public just yet, with one of the flight attendants also reportedly hospitalized.

“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first,” a representative for the company added in another statement. The incident did not otherwise impact flight 938 from Los Angeles to New York City.

“The FBI is responsible for investigating all assaults aboard aircraft,” a bureau spokesperson said in an additional statement. “Yesterday, we were informed by our partners at Port Authority Police Department of a potential assault aboard a flight that arrived into JFK. As per long-standing DOJ policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations.”

The actress, who was diagnosed with MS in 2018, was similarly removed from an international flight from Cancun in 2016 after causing a disturbance mid-air.

“I made a big mistake yesterday. After a lovely trip with my son and his Dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret,” she explained at the time. “I take this very seriously, and I apologize to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath. I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry.”

TMZ was first to report the news of the flight’s “physically abusive passenger.”