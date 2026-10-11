Kelly Clarkson Toyshop Snafu: Owners Say Singer’s Complaint Has Millions of Fans Harassing Them

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The details of Kelly Clarkson’s “Pretty Woman” moment in a Brooklyn toyshop this weekend were thrown into question on Sunday when the owners of Art of Play responded to the Grammy winner’s account of being disrespected by a staffer.

While Clarkson said in an X post that a sales associate on Saturday looked at her “as if I couldn’t afford” to shop there and “was told he could find something comparable for me,” Art of Play said in an Instagram statement Sunday that she was interested in purchasing a one-of-a-kind, permanent wall fixture that was not for sale.

“Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson visited us in Brooklyn and inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here,” the owners explained. “Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale.”

The statement went on to detail the last 24 hours of millions of fans harassing them online in the aftermath of Clarkson’s call-out: “Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store. It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity.”

“Thanks to all our friends for their support and welcome to all the curious folks who have discovered us amidst the drama,” the statement concluded. “We’re going to keep our heads down and hopefully, we can clear things up with Kelly someday. As a talented popular singer once said ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.’”

Read the Art of Play’s response in full below:

In a Saturday X post that quickly went viral, Clarkson discarded her typically sunny demeanor to put the Brooklyn Heights toy and magic shop Art of Play on blast for not selling her what she wanted.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she wrote. “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in ‘Pretty Woman.’ For sure, check it out.”

Fans were quick to link to the shop’s website and social pages and rally support to defend Clarkson. “Sound off here, people,” one fan wrote on X, linking to the business’ Facebook page.

While the sales experience now appears to have been a big miscommunication, Art of Play did sympathize with Clarkson for feeling like she was disrespected in their store.

“The negative experience Kelly described on twitter would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop,” they wrote.

Representatives for Clarkson did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for additional comment.