Kelly Clarkson Ends Talk Show on a Literal High Note Singing Her Most-Requested Cover Song Ever

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Kelly Clarkson went out with a bang for the series finale of her Emmy-winning daytime talk show, performing what she revealed to be her most-requested Kellyoke song ever.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” host has baked covers into the DNA of her talk show since the beginning, wowing audiences with her cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” “All the Things She Said” and many more.

Before performing the Academy Award-winning track “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters” on Monday’s series finale, Clarkson announced that the song was the most-requested cover in the show’s seven-season history.

“That is a very high song,” she said of “Golden,” which the original “American Idol” winner impressively sang in its original key, as many pointed out online. “I was like, ‘Let’s go for it!’”

Watch the special performance below:

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Ejae, who wrote and performed the song on the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack, reposted the performance on her story. “So honored,” she wrote. “U absolutely killed it.”

“Kelly done healed the honmoon by herself,” Lin-Manuel Miranda added in the comment section, referencing the record-breaking Netflix animated movie.

The final show also included a “Kelly by Request” segment, which asked fans to choose songs from Clarkson’s catalog for her perform. The songs included “Since U Been Gone,” “Sober, “Stronger” and “Piece by Piece.”

The Grammy Award winner also performed her new song, “I’d Be Lyin’,” for the first time live, which is setting up to be the lead single from her upcoming 11th studio album.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” aired over 1,200 episodes across seven seasons. The talk show program also earned 24 Daytime Emmy Awards and received an additional 11 Emmy nominations in its final season.

Throughout the show’s history, Clarkson has performed over 800 Kellyoke covers.

Clarkson said goodbye to the show for good alongside her two children River and Remy. She has been open about the fact that her kids are part of the reason she’s leaving the show behind.

“This isn’t goodbye,” Clarkson wrote in the announcement of her departure in February. “I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on ‘The Voice’ from time to time … But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”