Kelly Clarkson Cringes at Her Final Win/Loss Record on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Ahead of Series Finale

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“The Kelly Clarkson” show will officially come to an end on Monday, airing its series finale after seven seasons. And, ahead of that finale, Clarkson herself couldn’t help but cringe at her final win/loss record for games on the show.

On Saturday, the NBC talk show released an exclusive video of Clarkson looking back on her time hosting, and going over some stats. She learned which celebrities appeared most on the show, what phrases she said the most on-air, and more. But, it was her gaming record that stood out.

“I played 150 games, I won 77?” she read out, cringing. “It’s 51%. It’s, you know, fine.”

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Clarkson has long been competitive on her show, always making it clear that she’d never let a celebrity guest win. In the end, it’s some of her losses that went most viral. Perhaps the most brutal came at the hands of Anne Hathaway in 2022.

The two women were playing a game of “Sing That Name That Tune,” in which the band plays a song, and the contestants have to pick out what’s playing, then jump in and sing the correct lyrics. The round was going pretty poorly for Clarkson, prompting her to eventually beg her house band, “Can you play a fricking song I’ll know?!”

So, they did. They played Clarkson’s own song, “Since U Been Gone” — but she still didn’t recognize it. Hathaway jumped right in, Clarkson collapsed to the floor, and fans everywhere haven’t let her live it down since. Especially because, in 2024, it kind of happened again.

You can watch Kelly Clarkson’s full look back in the video above.