Kelly Clarkson opened up about her decision to end her daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” on NBC, saying she needs time to focus on being a mother to her children.

“Well, I think everybody probably gets the timing [of the show’s end],” Clarkson told “Today” on Friday, seemingly referring to the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. “Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit, and it has changed for a minute now.”

She added, “I think it’s just — you’ve got kids, we’ve all got kids, right? — it’s one of those things when you kinda start seeing life as how precious it is, too.”

After seven seasons, Clarkson shared earlier this month that her beloved talk show would be coming to an end, a step she chose to take to prioritize her family.

“Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives,” Clarkson added.

Watch the clip below.

Nonetheless, Clarkson said she remains booked and “really busy.”

“We were talking at dinner last night. I was like, ‘I know everybody thinks oh, she’s quit.’ I still have other jobs!” she said. “So I’m still doing stuff. There’s just too much on the plate, so I was like, ‘You know what, it’s time to kind of pull back.’”

Clarkson noted that the hardest part about saying goodbye was cutting the program short despite how well it had been performing.

“It wasn’t the show wasn’t doing [well], that’s what kind of sucked,” Clarkson said. “It was like, everything was going well, that’s what was really hard … But an easy decision as a momma.”



Production on the current seventh season of the show will continue as planned with Clarkson hosting and will air through fall 2026, though a few special guest hosts will be announced.