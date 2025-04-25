Selma Blair Says Her MS Is in Remission After 7 Years: ‘Going Out Isn’t So Scary’

“Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde” star Selma Blair revealed Thursday that she is officially in remission from multiple sclerosis.

Blair announced in October 2018 that she had been diagnosed with MS in August of that year. Seven years later, the actress confirmed to People Thursday at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards that she is in remission from MS and that she is feeling well.

“I am doing amazingly well. I’ve been feeling great for about a year,” she told the outlet. “I always try and feel my best, but now that I actually have stamina and energy and getting out and going out isn’t so scary.”

Blair has become an advocate in recent years for people suffering with chronic illnesses and autoimmune diseases. In October 2023, she met with President Joe Biden at the White House for an Americans With Disabilities Act reception. In May 2022, she also published, “Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up,” which details her experiences dealing with multiple sclerosis.

Now that she is in remission, Blair told People that she is starting to think about her future as an actress again.

“It’s funny, I haven’t spent enough time having dreams. And now it’s like, what are my dreams?” Blair explained. “I spent so much of my life so tired from being unwell that I think I just was trying to get through the day. And now it’s like, wait, I realize I don’t know what my goals are.”

Blair specified that her future plans are “much more career-oriented” right now and that she would love to resume acting. The actress’ last screen role was as Glenn McAllister opposite Adrian Grenier and Drea de Matteo in the 2021 film “Far More.”

While her eyes may be currently directed toward her acting career, Blair also assured People that she does not plan on sidelining her advocacy efforts.

“I still am advocating for people with chronic illness and getting better, and what that looks like when you haven’t made your wishes,” Blair noted. “How do we give ourselves a new life force?”