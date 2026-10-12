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RJ Mitte, ‘Breaking Bad’ Star, Dies at 34

The actor and disability rights activist is best known for playing Walter White Jr. on the acclaimed crime drama

Courtesy of Casey Loving
RJ Mitte
RJ Mitte attends the "Animals In War" premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Festival on June 8, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
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RJ Mitte, who notably starred as Walter White Jr. on the hit AMC drama “Breaking Bad,” died Monday at the age of 34, TheWrap has learned.

Like his character on “Breaking Bad,” Mitte had cerebral palsy. He starred as Walt Jr. throughout the duration of the five-season crime drama from Vince Gilligan. No cause of death was immediately shared.

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“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” the actor’s reps shared in a statement.

Mitte appeared in a number of other television series, including a recurring role in “Switched at Birth” and a main role in “The Guardians of Justice.” His film credits include “Standing Up for Sunny,” “The Oak Room” and “Triumph.”

On top of his acting career, Mitte dedicated his life to being a disability rights advocate and philanthropist. The actor was the president of The Mitte Foundation, which supports philanthropic efforts and community initiatives. He also served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.

Mitte had multiple ambassadorships, including as a Screen Actors Guild spokesman for actors with disabilities. In 2013, he won the SAG-AFTRA Harold Russell Award for his work as Walt Jr. (also known as Flynn). That award, named after the first actor with a disability to receive an Oscar, is given to “a professional performer, writer, or other industry professional with a disability that has substantially contributed to the overall awareness of the disability experience through the media, thereby validating, strengthening, and enhancing the cultural heritage and pride of people with disabilities,” per SAG-AFTRA.

“Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion,” the statement from Mitte’s reps reads.

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Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

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