Trump Admin Appeals Ruling Blocking CNN, MS NOW and Politico White House Ban

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The Trump administration formally appealed a federal judge’s ruling Wednesday that blocked President Donald Trump from banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico reporters from the White House.

Justice Department attorneys filed a notice of appeal seeking to overturn U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly’s preliminary injunction issued Tuesday. The administration is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to reverse an order protecting the three outlets’ White House press credentials while their lawsuit proceeds.

Kelly found that the news organizations were likely to succeed on their First Amendment and due process claims, concluding that Trump’s dissatisfaction with their coverage, rather than national security concerns, was the likely motivation behind the ban. The appeal does not automatically suspend the injunction, allowing the outlets to retain their White House credentials for now.