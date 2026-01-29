Joe Rogan said he turned down the opportunity to win a Golden Globe for his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast because he didn’t want to pay the $500 submission fee to be nominated.

“A lot of people say, ‘Why wasn’t Joe Rogan nominated for the Golden Globes? Why did Amy Poehler win?’ I didn’t submit,” Rogan said on Thursday’s episode. “They asked me to submit to be nominated for the Golden Globes and you had to pay $500. And the $500 is like for paperwork or whatever. I said, ‘No.’”

He added that he doesn’t “care” to not be included because he’s already “won” in the form of actually being the No. 1 podcast on Spotify, and the top show on other platforms over the past five years.

“I’ve been No. 1 for six years in a row,” Rogan explained. “All of a sudden you’re going to have a contest in front of all these people wearing tuxedos and you’re going to say now I’m not No. 1? Like, f—k off … I don’t care that I’m No. 1, but I am, in fact, No. 1.”

Rogan, who said he was one of the original six eligible candidates to compete, went on to say that everyone is free to have their own opinion about which podcast they deem is the best.

“You like Amy Poehler better than me? That’s great; I don’t care,” he said.

The category Best Podcast was added to the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony, which took place on Jan. 11. Poehler took home the trophy for her “Good Hang With Amy Poehler” podcast.

Rogan said he didn’t “even know who was in” the running, but knew that Poehler was the victor.

“I just know that Amy Poehler won and a lot of people are upset. ‘She’s had a podcast for six months and she won,’” Rogan noted. “You gave it to a famous person, which, you know, in that world, that’s what they do.”

“I just know that I didn’t submit. I don’t want to be part of that. I don’t care,” he continued. “You’re just a group of people that just decide, all of a sudden, that you’re going to give an award out? ‘You get a trophy.’ F—k off.”