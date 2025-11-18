Joe Rogan Is the No. 1 Podcast of 2025 on Apple Charts, Unseating ‘The Daily’

Apple unveiled its most popular podcasts of 2025 on Tuesday, and “The Joe Rogan Experience” topped the list, beating out the New York Times’ “The Daily.”

The tech giant released comprehensive podcast charts, based on data-driven results from listeners worldwide. Rogan was the most popular podcast based on listenership, taking over from “The Daily,” and his episode with Elon Musk was the fourth-most listened to of the year.

A long-standing leader at Spotify, Rogan’s exclusivity contract with the audio platform ended in February 2024 though he reportedly signed a $250 million deal with them in early 2024.

“The Daily” from the New York Times was the second-most listened to podcast of the year with Mel Robbins’ podcast coming in third. Half of the top shows of the year were SiriusXM shows, including Robbins, “Crime Junkie,” Dateline NBC, “SmartLess” and “Call Her Daddy.”

The Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” episode with Taylor Swift placed them into the Top 3 for the most-listened episodes of the year. “The Telepathy Tapes’” episode on telepathic communication was the most listened episode of the year.

The Ringer’s “Good Hang with Amy Poehler” and Wave Sports + Entertainment’s “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce” were the top new shows of the year.

See the full breakdown of Apple’s top podcasts below:

Top Shows

The Joe Rogan Experience The Daily The Mel Robbins Podcast Crime Junkie Dateline NBC SmartLess Call Her Daddy This American Life Huberman Lab The Ezra Klein Show

Top New Shows

Good Hang with Amy Poehler Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce Deadly Mirage Blink | Jake Haendel’s Story Murder in the Moonlight Devil in the Desert What Happened to Holly Bobo? Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska Unicorn Girl The Best People with Nicolle Wallace

Top Series

The Telepathy Tapes The Binge Cases Deadly Mirage Blink | Jake Haendel’s Story Dateline Originals Murder in the Moonlight Serial THREE Devil in the Desert CounterClock

Top Episodes

The Telepathy Tapes — “Unveiling the Hidden World of Telepathic Communication in a Silenced Community” Crime Junkie — “MURDERED: The Feeney Family” New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce — “The Taylor Swift Episode” The Joe Rogan Experience — “#2223 – Elon Musk” The Daily — “Trump, Again” Blink | Jake Haendel’s Story — “Blink” Deadly Mirage — “Death in the High Desert” SmartLess — “Amy Poehler” Good Hang with Amy Poehler — “Tina Fey” Murder in the Moonlight — “In Cold Blood”

Most Shared Shows

The Telepathy Tapes The Mel Robbins Podcast Sold a Story Blink | Jake Haendel’s Story The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) The Daily Huberman Lab The Bible Recap Scamanda The Ezra Klein Show

Most Shared Episodes

The Mel Robbins Podcast — “The Body Reset: How Women Should Eat & Exercise for Health, Fat Loss, & Energy” The Telepathy Tapes — “Unveiling the Hidden World of Telepathic Communication in a Silenced Community” The Ezra Klein Show — “Don’t Believe Him” The Shawn Ryan Show — “#163 Gary Brecka – Biohacking Secrets to Longevity, Aging Myths and the Science of Nutrition” The Peter Attia Drive — “Women’s sexual health, menopause, and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) | Rachel Rubin, M.D.” The Joe Rogan Experience — “#2294 – Dr. Suzanne Humphries” The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart — “Trump Won. What Now? with Heather Cox Richardson” The Daily — “The Secret Power of Siblings” On Purpose with Jay Shetty — “Mel Robbins: How to Use the ‘Let Them Theory’ (A Life Changing Mindset Hack That 15 Million People Can’t Stop Talking About)” Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard — “Mary Claire Haver (on menopause)”

Most Followed Shows

The Mel Robbins Podcast The Joe Rogan Experience Good Hang with Amy Poehler The Charlie Kirk Show Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce The Telepathy Tapes The MeidasTouch Podcast The Shawn Ryan Show Call Her Daddy The Daily

The Daily Apple News+ Narrated The Ezra Klein Show Unicorn Girl Morbid Extrasensory Dateline NBC Scamtown Big Time The New York Times Narrated

Top Channels