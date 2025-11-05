Netflix Seeks Talks With SiriusXM on Exclusive Video Podcast Deal

The streaming giant has recently made similar overtures to iHeartMedia

Netflix Logo (Credit: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images) and SiriusXM Logo (Credit: Cheng Xin/Getty Images)
Netflix Logo (Credit: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images) and SiriusXM Logo (Credit: Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Netflix has reached out to SiriusXM seeking to bring some of its video podcasts to the streaming giant’s platform in an exclusive deal, a person familiar with the discussions told TheWrap.

Preliminary talks are underway as Netflix seeks to accelerate its expansion into the podcasting market. Any potential agreement would make SiriusXM’s video podcasts available exclusively on Netflix, keeping them off competitors like YouTube, which currently dominates the video podcasting market.

SiriusXM has one of the largest podcasting networks in the United States and is rated No. 1 in reach, with hits such as “Call Her Daddy,” “SmartLess” and “Rotten Mango.” Netflix and SiriusXM declined to comment on the talks.

Approaching SiriusXM is Netflix’s latest effort to gain ground in the fast-growing segment. The streamer is also courting iHeartMedia for a similar arrangement, and has additionally contacted agents at major Hollywood agencies including WME, UTA and CAA to attract more on-camera podcasters.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos hinted at the strategy earlier this year, calling video podcasts a natural extension of Netflix’s content ecosystem. Industry analysts view the push as part of Netflix’s broader diversification strategy, blending in its streaming model with creator-driven content.

Netflix’s announced its first major podcasting partnership last month, a deal with Spotify to host select video podcasts from Spotify Studios and The Ringer. That agreement includes “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” “The Rewatchables” and “The Zach Lowe Show.”

Read Next
Netflix and iHeartMedia in Talks Over Video Podcast Licensing Agreement | Report

Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…

Comments