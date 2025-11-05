Netflix Seeks Talks With SiriusXM on Exclusive Video Podcast Deal

Netflix has reached out to SiriusXM seeking to bring some of its video podcasts to the streaming giant’s platform in an exclusive deal, a person familiar with the discussions told TheWrap.

Preliminary talks are underway as Netflix seeks to accelerate its expansion into the podcasting market. Any potential agreement would make SiriusXM’s video podcasts available exclusively on Netflix, keeping them off competitors like YouTube, which currently dominates the video podcasting market.

SiriusXM has one of the largest podcasting networks in the United States and is rated No. 1 in reach, with hits such as “Call Her Daddy,” “SmartLess” and “Rotten Mango.” Netflix and SiriusXM declined to comment on the talks.

Approaching SiriusXM is Netflix’s latest effort to gain ground in the fast-growing segment. The streamer is also courting iHeartMedia for a similar arrangement, and has additionally contacted agents at major Hollywood agencies including WME, UTA and CAA to attract more on-camera podcasters.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos hinted at the strategy earlier this year, calling video podcasts a natural extension of Netflix’s content ecosystem. Industry analysts view the push as part of Netflix’s broader diversification strategy, blending in its streaming model with creator-driven content.

Netflix’s announced its first major podcasting partnership last month, a deal with Spotify to host select video podcasts from Spotify Studios and The Ringer. That agreement includes “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” “The Rewatchables” and “The Zach Lowe Show.”