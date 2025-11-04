Netflix and iHeartMedia in Talks Over Video Podcast Licensing Agreement | Report

Netflix is reportedly eyeing a licensing agreement with iHeartMedia over its video podcasts — as a way to compete with YouTube.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, the streamer is currently in talks with the audio company, with the hope of landing exclusivity for some of their podcasts’ video episodes. If an agreement is struck, this would mean podcasts would no longer upload video formats of their episodes to YouTube.

However, it’s unclear if all of iHeartMedia’s podcasts — which include “The Breakfast Club,” “Las Culturistas,” “Jay Shetty Podcast” and “Stuff You Should Know” — would be included in the potential Netflix deal.

This update comes less than a month after Netflix struck a similar deal with Spotify, which will see only certain podcasts, including “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” exclusively live on the streamer.

Per the deal, full episodes will be removed from YouTube at the start of 2026 — but will, of course, still reside on Spotify. Yet, the arrangement doesn’t impact all of Spotify’s hits, as “The Joe Rogan Experience” will remain on YouTube, where it has 20.4 million subscribers.

Tubi also appears to be making similar moves, as “Crime Junkie” podcast host Ashley Flowers struck a deal to put her company Audiochuck’s shows on their service, which is owned by the Fox Corporation.

While this seems to be the trending business move, it does raise questions on whether it’s a sound move for podcasters, who potentially run the risk of losing a chunk of their audience by leaving YouTube — where most people consume podcast content.

Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.