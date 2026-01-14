Joe Rogan Says ‘ICE Are Villains’ After Renee Good Shooting: ‘Are We Really Going to Be the Gestapo?’ | Video

Joe Rogan questioned Tuesday the adequacy of the Trump administration’s ongoing ICE raids in Minneapolis, comparing their recklessness that led to the death of Renee Good to Hitler’s Gestapo.

On the latest “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the host broke down both sides of the argument with Sen. Rand Paul as his guest. Rogan admitted he understood the desire for ICE to “take away some of the damage” done by illegal immigration, but pointed to the way it was done in Minnesota as the wrong way to attack the problem.

“You don’t want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching up people — many of which turn out to be U.S. citizens that just don’t have their papers on them,” Rogan said. “Are we really going to be the Gestapo? ‘Where’s your papers?’ Is that what we’ve come to?”

Rogan: "Now ICE are villains, and people are looking at them like murderous military people that are on the streets of our cities and they're masked up, which is a problem." pic.twitter.com/dpuEQHHapZ — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) January 13, 2026

“After that woman was shot, I think unfortunately — well, everything is unfortunate about it, right? — but one of the real problems is now ICE are villains, and now people are looking at them like murderous military people that are on the streets of our cities and they’re masked up, which is also a problem,” he continued.

The podcaster touched further on Good’s shooting after new cellphone footage from the perspective of the ICE agent responsible for the shooting hit social media. He pointed to that and other angles, indicating the car was angling away from the agent as she accelerated toward him.

“I’m not that guy, I don’t know what he thought, and again this is a guy who had almost been run over,” he added. “But this just looked horrific to me. When people say it’s justifiable because the car hit him, it seemed like she was turning the car away.”

Rogan is not the only conservative voice to side with the protestors in the wake of the shooting. Geraldo Rivera also took to social media last week to say ICE is at fault for Good’s death.

“I love cops. but they sometimes f–k up,” Rivera tweeted. “New cell phone footage from the tragic incident in Minneapolis does nothing to change my mind. The killing of Renee Good was entirely unnecessary.

“Two middle-aged ladies, talking smack were not the one with a loaded handgun, and a hair trigger. They did not escalate this deadly confrontation that led to the death of this mother of three young children. This is on ICE.”