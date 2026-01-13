Nikki Glaser explained her decision to withhold jokes about politics at the 2026 Golden Globes, saying the political climate just isn’t funny right now.

“It’s not funny,” Glaser told Howard Stern during a Tuesday appearance on “The Howard Stern Show.”

The host, who returned to the Globes stage for a second time this year shared that initially she had jokes lined up that targeted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and President Donald Trump.

“I was going to come in at some point and say, ‘I’m hearing from the bar that we’re out of ice. And you know, we don’t really need ice. And actually, I hate ice,’” Glaser said. “It just felt like, oh, even that’s just being too trivial. That’s what it felt like. This isn’t even that anymore. It’s hard to strike the right tone.”

She revealed that a gag she had about her visiting the Kennedy Center, which was renamed to the Trump-Kennedy Center, was removed. Steve Martin wrote the joke but then reached back out to Glaser to tell her to leave it out because the humor wasn’t there.

Nevertheless, Glaser didn’t hold back on comedic punches. The comedienne directly took a shot at CBS … live on CBS.

“I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight. It’s insane. There’s so many A-listers,” Glaser said Sunday night. “And by A-listers, I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted.”

She continued: “And the Golden Globe for Best Editing goes to the Justice Department.”

She then pivoted to controversy surrounding CBS News, awarding the organization “Most Editing” and calling it “America’s newest place to see B.S. news.”