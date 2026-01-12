Golden Globes 2026: Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)

The latest, uh, battle for a certain ubiquitous awards film begins Sunday at the 83rd Golden Globes, which, hosted again by Nikki Glaser, will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ at 5 pm. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The question is not “Will ‘One Battle After Another’ win anything?” but rather “How many golden trophies is the seemingly unstoppable Paul Thomas Anderson movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn and Regina Hall going to collect?” It enters the evening with the most nominations of any film, nine, as well as being on a hot streak following victories at the Critics Choice Awards and key nominations from SAG, DGA and PGA.

“One Battle” is competing in the motion picture comedy or musical category, which means it’s pitted against another formidable film, Chloé Zhao’s “Hamnet,” but not the second-most nominated film of the evening, “Sinners.” In addition to Best Motion Picture Drama, its eight nods include Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Best Director for Ryan Coogler and lead actor for Michael B. Jordan.

As the night unfolds, we’ll be updating our Awards Tracker, which uses data to determine how nominations and wins at precursor events like the Golden Globes affect the probability of an Academy Award nomination.

Below, the complete list of Golden Globes winners. We’ll be updating this live as well, so be sure to stick around.

2026 Golden Globes Winners

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Frankenstein” (Netflix)

“Hamnet” (Focus Features)

“It Was Just an Accident” (Neon)

“The Secret Agent” (Neon)

“Sentimental Value” (Neon)

“Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Best Picture, Comedy or Musical

“Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Bugonia” (Focus Features)

“Marty Supreme” (A24)

“No Other Choice” (Neon)

“Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix)

“One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Arco” (Neon)

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” (Crunchyroll)

“Elio” (Disney)

“KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix)

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain” (GKids)

“Zootopia 2” (Disney)



Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” (Disney)

“F1” (Apple)

“KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix)

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” (Paramount)

“Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

“Weapons” (Warner Bros., New Line)

“Wicked: For Good” (Universal)

“Zootopia 2 (Disney)

Non-English Language Film

“It Was Just an Accident,” France (Neon)

“No Other Choice,” South Korea (Neon)

“The Secret Agent,” Brazil (Neon)

“Sentimental Value,” Norway (Neon)

“Sirât,” Spain (Neon)

“The Voice of Hind Rajab,” Tunisia (Willa)

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident” (Neon)

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet” (Focus)

Lead Actress, Drama

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” (Focus)

Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love” (Mubi)

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Julia Roberts, “After the Hunt” (Amazon MGM)

Tessa Thompson, “Hedda” (Amazon MGM)

Eva Victor, “Sorry, Baby” (A24)

Lead Actor, Drama

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams” (Netflix)

Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine” (A24)

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent” (Neon)

Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” (20th Century Studios)



Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet” (Focus)

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly” (Netflix)

**WINNER Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine” (A24)

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good” (Universal)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Amy Madigan, “Weapons” (Warner Bros.)

**WINNER Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Lead Actor, Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

George Clooney, “Jay Kelly” (Netflix)

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Lee Byung Hun, “No Other Choice” (Neon)

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia” (Focus Features)

Best Actress (Comedy or Musical)

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24)

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good” (Universal)

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue” (Focus)

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee” (Searchligh)

Emma Stone, “Bugonia” (Focus)

Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Ronald Bronsten, Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme” (A14)

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident” (A24)

Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, “Hamnet”

Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Max Richter, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Hans Zimmer, “F1” (Apple/Warner Bros.)

Kangding Ray, “Sirât” (Neon)

Original Song

“Dream as One,” “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (20th Century Studios): Miley Cyrus, Simon Franglen, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“Golden,” “KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix): EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick

“I Lied to You,” “Sinners” (Warner Bros.): Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq

“No Place Like Home,” “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures): Stephen Schwartz

“The Girl in the Bubble,” “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures): Stephen Schwartz

“Train Dreams,” “Train Dreams” (Netflix): Nick Cave

TV CATEGORIES

Drama

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

“Pluribus” (Apple TV)

“Severance” (Apple TV)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX on Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“The Studio” (Apple TV)



Limited Series

“Adolescence” (Netflix)

“All Her Fault” (Peacock)

“The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

“Black Mirror” (Netflix)

“Dying for Sex” (FX)

“The Girlfriend” (Prime Video)

Lead Actress, Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock” (CBS)

Britt Lower, “Severance” (Apple TV)

Helen Mirren, “Mobland” (Paramount Plus)

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” (HBO Max)

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Diego Luna, “Andor” (Disney+)

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

Mark Ruffalo, “Task” (HBO Max)

Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV)

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Lead Actress, Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX on Hulu)

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” (Netflix)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Lead Actor, Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Glen Powell, “Chad Powers” (Hulu)

Seth Rogen, “The Studio” (Apple TV)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (FX on Hulu)

Lead Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River” (Peacock)

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex” (FX)

Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend” (Prime Video)

Lead Actor, Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Jacob Elordi, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” (Prime Video)

Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix)

Jude Law, “Black Rabbit” (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Supporting Actress

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio” (Apple TV)

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Supporting Actor

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” (Apple TV)

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher, “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” (HBO)

Brett Goldstein, “Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life” (HBO)

Kevin Hart, “Kevin Hart: Acting My Age” (Netflix)

Kumail Nanjiani, “Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts” (Hulu)

Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Mortality” (Netflix)

Sarah Silverman, “Sarah Silverman: Postmortem” (Netflix)

Podcast

“Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” (Wondery)

“Call Her Daddy” (SiriusXM)

“Good Hang with Amy Poehler” (Spotify)

“The Mel Robbins Podcast” (SiriusXM)

“SmartLess” (SiriusXM)

“Up First” (NPR)