317 Films Qualify for the Oscars, But Only 201 Are Eligible for Best Picture

Three hundred seventeen films are eligible for this year’s Academy Awards, according to a list released on Thursday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Of those, 201 are eligible in the Best Picture category, which carries its own set of eligibility requirements to ensure that films meet certain diversity standards.

The number is a slight drop from last year, when 323 films qualified for the Oscars and 207 were eligible for Best Picture.

The discrepancy between the 317 films eligible in general categories and the 201 eligible for Best Picture does not mean that 116 movies failed to meet the diversity standards in the Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE) form. In most cases, it indicates that filmmakers chose not to submit those forms to enter the Best Picture race.

Many of the films not eligible in the top category are documentaries, animated films, international or other movies with no real chance of a best-pic nomination.

The highest-profile film not to be eligible is the animated sensation “KPop Demon Hunters.” Others not on the Best Picture list include “Captain America: Brave New World,” “The Mastermind” and “A Private Life.”

The full reminder list of eligible productions is available at https://www.oscars.org/oscars/rules-eligibility. Here is the list of films competing in the Best Picture category.

BEST PICTURE REMINDER LIST FOR THE 98TH ACADEMY AWARDS

“The Accountant 2”

“The Actor”

“After the Hunt”

“All of You”

“All That’s Left of You”

“The Alto Knights”

“The Amateur”

“Americana”

“Anaconda”

“Anemone”

“Anniversary”

“The Assessment”

“Audrey’s Children”

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“The Bad Guys 2”

“Ballad of a Small Player”

“The Ballad of Wallis Island”

“Ballerina”

“The Baltimorons”

“Bau, Artist at War”

“Becoming Led Zeppelin”

“Belén”

“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey”

“Black Bag”

“Black Phone 2”

“Blue Moon”

“Bob Trevino Likes It”

“Bone Lake”

“Bring Her Back”

“Brownsville Bred”

“Bugonia”

“The Carpenter’s Son”

“Caught Stealing”

“The Choral”

“Christy”

“The Chronology of Water”

“Companion”

“The Conjuring: Last Rites”

“Dead Man’s Wire”

“Death of a Unicorn”

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle”

“Die My Love”

“Dog Man”

“Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight”

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale”

“Dust Bunny”

“East of Wall”

“Echo Valley”

“Eddington”

“Eden”

“Eephus”

“Eleanor the Great”

“Elio”

“Ella McCay”

“Eternity”

“Everything’s Going to Be Great”

“F1”

“Fackham Hall”

“Fairyland”

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

“Father Mother Sister Brother”

“Final Destination: Bloodlines”

“Five Nights at Freddy’s 2”

“Folktales”

“40 Acres”

“Frankenstein”

“Freakier Friday”

“Freaky Tales”

“The Friend”

“Friendship”

“Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie”

“Good Boy”

“Good Fortune”

“Goodbye June”

“Guns & Moses”

“Hamnet”

“Hedda”

“Hell of a Summer”

“Highest 2 Lowest”

“Him”

“The History of Sound”

“A House of Dynamite”

“The Housemaid”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“I Wish You All the Best”

“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

“Is This Thing On?”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley”

“Jane Austen Wrecked My Life”

“Jay Kelly”

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1”

“Karate Kid: Legends”

“Keeper”

“Kiss of the Spider Woman”

“The Knife”

“La Grazia”

“Last Breath”

“Left-Handed Girl”

“The Legend of Ochi”

“The Life of Chuck”

“Lilly”

“Lilo & Stitch”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“The Long Walk”

“The Lost Bus”

“Love Hurts”

“Love Me”

“The Luckiest Man in America”

“Magazine Dreams”

“Mahavatar Narsimha”

“The Man in My Basement”

“Marty Supreme”

“Materialists”

“M3GAN 2.0”

“Mickey 17”

“A Minecraft Movie”

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”

“The Monkey”

“My Dead Friend Zoe”

“The Naked Gun”

“No Other Choice”

“Nobody 2”

“Nouvelle Vague”

“Novocaine”

“Now You See Me: Now You Don’t”

“Nuremberg”

“Oh, Hi!”

“On Becoming a Guinea Fowl”

“On Swift Horses”

“One Battle after Another”

“100 Nights of Hero”

“One of Them Days”

“One to One: John and Yoko”

“Opus”

“Orwell 2+2=5”

“Paddington in Peru”

“Peter Hujar’s Day”

“The Phoenician Scheme”

“The Plague”

“Plainclothes”

“Preparation for the Next Life”

“Presence”

“Prime Minister”

“Rebuilding”

“Regretting You”

“Relay”

“Rental Family”

“Resurrection”

“Roofman”

“Rosemead”

“The Roses”

“Rule Breakers”

“The Running Man”

“The Ruse”

“Scarlet”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“She Rides Shotgun”

“Sheepdog”

“Shelby Oaks”

“The Shrouds”

“Sinners”

“Sirat”

“Sister Midnight”

“Sisu: Road to Revenge”

“Sketch”

“The Smashing Machine”

“Song Sung Blue”

“Sorry, Baby”

“Soul on Fire”

“Sovereign”

“Spinal Tap II: The End Continues”

“Splitsville”

“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”

“Steve”

“The Summer Book”

“Superman”

“Tanvi the Great”

“Tatami”

“The Testament of Ann Lee”

“Thunderbolts*”

“Together”

“Tourist Family”

“Train Dreams”

“Trifole”

“Truth & Treason”

“28 Years Later”

“Twinless”

“The Ugly Stepsister”

“Urchin”

“The Voice of Hind Rajab”

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Warfare”

“Weapons”

“The Wedding Banquet”

“Wicked: For Good”

“Wolf Man”

“The Woman in the Yard”

“Zootopia 2”