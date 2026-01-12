2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Teyana Taylor, Kate Hudson and More Stun as Awards Season Heats Up | Photos

Awards season is in full swing as the Golden Globe rolls out the red carpet in Beverly Hills.

Stars from Hollywood’s biggest movies and TV shows of 2025 showed up in style, from “One Battle After Another” scene-stealer Teyana Taylor to “Song Sung Blue” star Kate Hudson and “The White Lotus” Season 3 alum Patrick Schwarzenegger, Natasha Rothwell and Lisa. Other notable attendees include Glen Powell, Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez, “Hamnet” breakout Jacobi Jupe, Jennifer Garner, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, among others.

Check out the red carpet looks for Hollywood’s biggest A-lists below.