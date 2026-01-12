2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Teyana Taylor, Kate Hudson and More Stun as Awards Season Heats Up | Photos

Hollywood’s biggest A-listers and scene-stealers hit Beverly Hills

2026 Golden Globes Awards ( Getty Images)

Awards season is in full swing as the Golden Globe rolls out the red carpet in Beverly Hills.

Stars from Hollywood’s biggest movies and TV shows of 2025 showed up in style, from “One Battle After Another” scene-stealer Teyana Taylor to “Song Sung Blue” star Kate Hudson and “The White Lotus” Season 3 alum Patrick Schwarzenegger, Natasha Rothwell and Lisa. Other notable attendees include Glen Powell, Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez, “Hamnet” breakout Jacobi Jupe, Jennifer Garner, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, among others.

Check out the red carpet looks for Hollywood’s biggest A-lists below.

Chase Infiniti
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti

Jessie Buckley
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jessie Buckley

Teyana Taylor
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor

Emma Stone
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Emma Stone

Hailee Steinfeld
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Hailee Steinfeld

Parker Posey
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Jennifer Lawrence

Bella Ramsey
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Bella Ramsey

Rhea Seehorn
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Rhea Seehorn

Kate Hudson
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kate Hudson

Walton Goggins
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners

Ariana Grande
California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Ariana Grande

Jacob Elordi
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Jacob Elordi

Amanda Seyfried
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried

Mia Goth
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Mia Goth

Bela Bajaria
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Bela Bajaria

Ana de Armas
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Ana de Armas

Owen Cooper
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Owen Cooper

Jenna Ortega
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega

Paul Mescal
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Paul Mescal

Natasha Lyonne
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Natasha Lyonne

Wunmi Mosaku
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Wunmi Mosaku

Charlie Hunnam
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Charlie Hunnam

Erin Doherty
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Erin Doherty

Odessa A'zion
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Odessa A’zion

Natasha Rothwell
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Natasha Rothwell

Lalisa
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Lalisa

Amal Clooney and George
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Julia Roberts
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Julia Roberts

Aimee Lou Wood
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood and Adam Long
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Aimee Lou Wood and Adam Long

Molly Sims
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Molly Sims

Glen Powell
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Glen Powell

Patrick Schwarzenegger
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Tessa Thompson
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson

Adam Scott
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Adam Scott

Adam Scott and Naomi Scott
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Adam Scott and Naomi Scott

Selena Gomez
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Chase Sui Wonders

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Noah Jupe
(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Noah Jupe

Elle Fanning
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Elle Fanning

Colman Domingo
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo

EJAE
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

EJAE

Rei Ami
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Rei Ami

Audrey Nuna
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Audrey Nuna

Jon M. Chu
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Jon M. Chu

Leslie Mann
. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Leslie Mann

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

Lucia Aniello
(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Lucia Aniello

Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart

Justine Lupe
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Justine Lupe

Jacobi Jupe
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jacobi Jupe

Brett Goldstein
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Garner
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner

Wanda Sykes
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Wanda Sykes

Kathy Bates
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Kathy Bates

Kristen Bell
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kristen Bell

Michelle Rodriguez
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Michelle Rodriguez

Stacy Martin
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Stacy Martin

Maya Rudolph
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Maya Rudolph

Sarah Silverman
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Sarah Silverman

Rashida Jones
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Rashida Jones

Chris Pine
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Chris Pine

Seth Rogen
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Seth Rogen

Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen

Ginnifer Goodwin
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Ginnifer Goodwin

Chris Perfetti
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Chris Perfetti

Alison Brie
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Alison Brie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Nick Jonas

Li Jun Li
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Li Jun Li

Brittany Snow
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Brittany Snow

Nikki Glaser
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nikki Glaser

Snoop Dogg
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg

Amy Madigan and Ed Harris
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Amy Madigan and Ed Harris

Laufey
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Laufey

Saja Kilani
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Saja Kilani

Ollie Muhl
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ollie Muhl

Mike White
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Mike White

Loree Seitz

