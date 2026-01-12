Nikki Glaser Slams CBS News, Jokes About Warner Bros. Bid and Epstein Files in Biting Golden Globes Monologue

Nikki Glaser didn’t hold back during her opening monologue at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, riffing on everything from the Epstein files to CBS News.

Glaser started strong, lobbing a joke about the much-discussed bidding war over Warner Bros. Discovery. “We’ll start the bidding for Warner Bros. at $5. Do I hear $5?” Glaser asked.

She then went on to say that the Globes is celebrating the best of both TV and film in the heart of Los Angeles, “where no TV or film has been made for the past six years.” Glaser quickly followed her insider industry riffing with a set about another major news story — the Epstein files.

“I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight. It’s insane. There’s so many A-listers,” Glaser said. “And by A-listers, I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted.”

“And the Golden Globe for Best Editing goes to the Justice Department,” the comedian added.

She then pivoted to CBS News, giving it the award for Most Editing and calling it “America’s newest place to see b.s. news.”

Before Skydance purchased Paramount in a deal worth $8 billion, “60 Minutes” — a show that airs on the Paramount-owned CBS — settled a lawsuit with Donald Trump for $16 million. That deal also led to Skydance promising it would implement an ombudsman to ensure CBS News would be free of “bias.” That installment paired with the appointment of Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief has led to a great deal of criticism regarding CBS News.

This marked the second time in a row Glaser hosted the show, which is largely considered to be the first major TV and film awards show of the year. In addition to airing on CBS, the show was also available to watch live for Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

More to come …