How to Watch the Golden Globes on TV or Paramount+

Awards season is officially underway once more, beginning with the Critics’ Choice awards at the start of January. Next up is the Golden Globes.

This year marks the 83rd ceremony, and will feature a slew of celebrity presenters, including Amanda Seyfried, Ayo Edebiri, Kathryn Hahn, Julia Roberts and more. But, how exactly can you watch it? Well, you’ve got a few different options this year, depending on what you subscribe to.

Here’s what you need to know.

When do the awards start?

The actual ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You’ll be able to tune in for red carpet coverage as early as 3 p.m. PT.

Is it on TV or streaming?

You can watch the show on either! The ceremony will air on CBS, if you’re watching the broadcast on TV. But, if you want to stream it, you’ll need Paramount+ for that — specifically a Paramount+ Premium plan.

You don’t necessarily have to pay for said plan either, if you only want to watch the Golden Globes. Paramount+ is offering a 7-day free trial, which will give you access to the show.

If you have a Paramount+ Essential subscription, you won’t be able to watch the show live, but you can watch it streaming the next day.

Who’s nominated?

You can see the full list of nominees here. After the show, you’ll be able to check in on our data-driven awards tracker here, and see if/how the Globes shake up the Oscar races.

Who’s hosting?

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser is returning to host this year, after making her debut in 2025. She remains the first and only woman to solo-host the Golden Globes.