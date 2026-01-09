‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Hamnet,’ ‘Sinners’ Continue Awards-Season Roll With Producers Guild Nominations

“One Battle After Another,” “Hamnet,” “Sinners,” “Marty Supreme” and “Frankenstein” continued their roll through awards season on Friday as the Producers Guild of America announced the nominations for its top awards.

Also nominated in the feature-film category, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures: “Bugonia,” “F1,” “Sentimental Value,” “Train Dreams” and “Weapons.”

The biggest surprises on the PGA list were “F1,” the auto-racing movie that had yet to receive a major film nomination, and “Weapons,” the indie horror film whose awards chances seemed tied to Amy Madigan’s supporting performance.

Two big-budget sequels that would ordinarily have been considered slam-dunk choices by the producers, “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and “Wicked: For Good,” were bypassed by PGA voters a few hours after they failed to make the cut on the BAFTA longlists.

Among the major guild awards that were announced on consecutive days this week, the Screen Actors Guild’s Actor Awards, the Directors Guild Awards and now the Producers Guild Awards, five films have been nominated by the DGA and PGA and in the ensemble-cast category at the Actor Awards: “Frankenstein,” “Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme,” “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners.”

Since the Academy and the Producers Guild both expanded to 10 Best Picture nominees in 2009, almost 90% of the Oscar nominees have first been nominated by the PGA. There has only been one instance of the two groups matching exactly, in 2024, when the 10 PGA nominees all went on to receive Oscar nods. (In 10 of the last 16 years, an exact match was impossible because the Academy nominated eight or nine films for Best Picture while the PGA retained a full slate of 10.)

The Producers Guild has been announcing nominees since 1991. In that time, “Braveheart” is the only film to win Best Picture at the Oscars without first being nominated by the guild.

In the animated-feature category, nominees were “The Bad Guys 2,” “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle,” “Elio,” “KPop Demon Hunters” and “Zootopia 2.”

Television nominees included “The Diplomat,” “The Pitt” and “Pluribus” in the drama category; “Hacks,” “The Studio” and “South Park” (!) in comedy; “Adolescence,” “The Beast in Me” and “Dying for Sex” in limited series; and “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” and “John Candy: I Like Me” in TV movie.

Voting in the children’s, short form and sports categories will end on Jan. 19, with winners announced during the week of Feb. 23. Voting in the television and film categories will end on Feb. 3 and winners will be announced at the 37th annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 28.

At that ceremony, honorary awards will be presented to Amy Pascal, Jason Blum and Mara Brock Akil.

Here is the full list of PGA nominees, including those in previously announced categories:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Bugonia”

Nominees: Ed Guiney, p.g.a., Andrew Lowe, p.g.a., Yorgos Lanthimos, p.g.a., Emma Stone, p.g.a., Lars Knudsen, p.g.a.

“F1”

Nominees: TBD

“Frankenstein”

Nominees: Guillermo Del Toro, p.g.a., J. Miles Dale, p.g.a., Scott Stuber, p.g.a.

“Hamnet”

Nominees: Liza Marshall, p.g.a., Pippa Harris, p.g.a., Sam Mendes, p.g.a., Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Nicolas Gonda, p.g.a.

“Marty Supreme”

Nominees: TBD

“One Battle After Another”

Nominees: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson

“Sentimental Value”

Nominees: Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

“Sinners”

Nominees: Ryan Coogler, p.g.a., Zinzi Coogler, p.g.a., Sev Ohanian, p.g.a.

“Train Dreams”

Nominees: Marissa McMahon, p.g.a., Teddy Schwarzman, p.g.a., William Janowitz, p.g.a., Ashley Schlaifer, p.g.a., Michael Heimler, p.g.a.

“Weapons”

Nominees: Zach Cregger, p.g.a., Miri Yoon, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“The Bad Guys 2”

Nominee: Damon Ross, p.g.a.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle”

Nominees: TBD

“Elio”

Nominee: Mary Alice Drumm, p.g.a.

“KPop Demon Hunters”

Nominee: Michelle L.M. Wong, p.g.a.

“Zootopia 2”

Nominee: Yvett Merino, p.g.a.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“Andor”

“The Diplomat”

“The Pitt”

“Pluribus”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“South Park”

“The Studio”

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Adolescence”

“The Beast in Me”

“Black Mirror”

“Black Rabbit”

“Dying for Sex”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

“The Gorge”

“John Candy: I Like Me”

“Mountainhead”

“Nonnas”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“aka Charlie Sheen”

“Billy Joel: And So It Goes”

“Mr. Scorsese”

“Pee-wee as Himself”

“SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race”

“Jeopardy!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

The following nominees were previously announced:

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

“The Alabama Solution”

“Cover-Up”

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

“My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay”

“Ocean with David Attenborough”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

“The Tale of Silyan”

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

“100 Foot Wave”

“Big Dreams: The Little League World Series 2024”

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills”

“Surf Girls: International”

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

“LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past”

“Phineas and Ferb”

“Sesame Street”

“Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical”

“SpongeBob SquarePants”

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

“Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence”

“The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains”

“Hacks: Bit By Bit”

“Overtime with Bill Maher”

“The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode”

The PGA Innovation Award

“ASTEROID”

“Big Wave: No Room for Error”

“D-Day: The Camera Soldier”

“territory”

“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere”