PGA Says Producers Are ‘Rightfully Concerned’ About Netflix-Warner Bros. Deal

The Producers Guild of America said producers are “rightfully concerned” about Netflix’s planned acquisition of Warner Bros. hours after the streaming giant announced its plans to buy WB for $82.7 billion.

“Producers are rightfully concerned about the potential sale or merger of our industry’s most storied and meaningful studios. For the last century, the entertainment industry has employed millions of Americans, delighted audiences and showcased the very best of America at home and abroad,” the PGA said in a statement.

“As we navigate these dynamic times of economic and technological change, our industry, together with policymakers, must find a way forward that protects producers’ livelihoods and promotes creativity and opportunities for workers and artists, choice for consumers and freedom of speech,” the statement continued. “This is the test that potential mergers or sales of our legacy studios must pass. Within their vaults are more than content libraries – it’s the character and culture of our nation.”

The PGA isn’t the only Hollywood guild that’s responded to the industry-altering news that Netflix will be acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery. Late on Thursday night, the Directors Guild of America released a statement that the merger raises “significant concerns” for the organization. The DGA will be meeting with Netflix to outline its concerns and understand its vision for the future.

“While we undertake this due diligence we will not be commenting further,” the DGA statement continued.

