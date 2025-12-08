‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Sentimental Value,’ ‘Sinners’ Top Golden Globes Nominations (Complete List)

It was another strong morning for “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners,” which led nominations for the 83rd Golden Globes with nine and 7 nods, respectively. The nominations were announced on Monday, Dec. 8.



Both movies had already racked up a tidy tally of nominations over the past week from the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, the National Board of Review, the AFI Awards, the Critics Choice Awards and the LA Film Critics.

The Golden Globes film categories went mostly as expected, though with a decidedly international flair. Jafar Panahi’s “It Was Just an Accident,” Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value” and Kleber Mendonça Filho’s “The Secret Agent” made the cut in best drama, alongside “Frankenstein,” “Hamnet” and “Sinners.” Norway’s “Sentimental Value” scored the second most nominations, eight, right in front of “Sinners.”

“One Battle” competed in the comedy/musical category, home to one of the morning’s biggest surprises: No love for “Wicked: For Good,” but lots for Richard Linklater, whose two 2025 films, “Blue Moon” and “Nouvelle Vague,” snuck in. As did Park Chan-wook’s “No Other Choice,” the fourth film not in English to crack the two best picture categories. Together, those films racked up a combined 15 nods.

Among the other surprises: “Sorry, Baby” writer-director-star beat out Sydney Sweeney in “Christy” for a lead actress in a drama nomination, and “The Smashing Machine”‘s Emily Blunt prevailed over Gwyneth Paltrow for “Marty Supreme” to land a supporting actress nod. Amy Madigan was also nominated for her crackling fun turn in “Weapons.” Teyana Taylor from “One Battle” was recognized in the supporting category, but her costar Regina Hall did not. Ditto Wunmi Mosaku, whose turn in “Sinners” earned her a Critics Choice nomination.

Among the movies that were completely shut out from Globes recognition: “A House of Dynamite,” “Rental Family,” “The Life of Chuck,” “Eleanor the Great,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “Is This Thing On?”

Conversely, it was an excellent morning for Neon, which earned 21 nominations.

Three actors enjoyed a double dose of good news: Jacob Elordi for supporting actor in “Frankenstein” and TV drama lead in “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”; Jeremy Allen White for lead actor in “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” and TV comedy actor for “The Bear”; and Amanda Seyfried for lead actress in “The Testament of Ann Lee” and limited series actress for “Long Bright River.”

In the TV categories, “The White Lotus” re-bloomed to scoop up six nods, joined by several familiar competitors: “Adolescence” (five), “Only Murders in the Building” (four), “Severance” (four), “Hacks” (three) and “The Pitt” (two). Among new series that have debuted outside the Emmys eligibility window were “The Beast in Me,” “Pluribus” and “Task.”

This year’s Golden Globes are the third since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was disbanded amid accusations of discrimination and improper behavior within the organization. In 2023, Penske Media Eldridge acquired all rights to the Golden Globes from the HFPA, and the telecast moved from its longtime home at NBC to CBS. In the new organization, more than 300 journalists and critics, most of them based outside the United States, vote for nominees and winners, replacing the former system determined by fewer than 100 L.A.-based full- and part-time journalists.

Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the 83rd Golden Globes will air live on January 11 on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.

Below, the complete list of nominees for the 83rd Golden Globes Awards.

2026 Golden Globes Nominees

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Frankenstein” (Netflix)

“Hamnet” (Focus Features)

“It Was Just an Accident” (Neon)

“The Secret Agent” (Neon)

“Sentimental Value” (Neon)

“Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Best Picture, Comedy or Musical

“Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Bugonia” (Focus Features)

“Marty Supreme” (A24)

“No Other Choice” (Neon)

“Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix)

“One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Arco” (Neon)

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” (Crunchyroll)

“Elio” (Disney)

“KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix)

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain” (GKids)

“Zootopia 2” (Disney)



Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” (Disney)

“F1” (Apple)

“KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix)

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” (Paramount)

“Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

“Weapons” (Warner Bros., New Line)

“Wicked: For Good” (Universal)

“Zootopia 2 (Disney)

Non-English Language Film

“It Was Just an Accident,” France (Neon)

“No Other Choice,” South Korea (Neon)

“The Secret Agent,” Brazil (Neon)

“Sentimental Value,” Norway (Neon)

“Sirât,” Spain (Neon)

“The Voice of Hind Rajab,” Tunisia (Willa)

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident” (Neon)

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet” (Focus)

Lead Actress, Drama

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” (Focus)

Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love” (Mubi)

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Julia Roberts, “After the Hunt” (Amazon MGM)

Tessa Thompson, “Hedda” (Amazon MGM)

Eva Victor, “Sorry, Baby” (A24)

Lead Actor, Drama

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams” (Netflix)

Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine” (A24)

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent” (Neon)

Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” (20th Century Studios)



Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet” (Focus)

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly” (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)



Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine” (A24)

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good” (Universal)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Amy Madigan, “Weapons” (Warner Bros.)

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Lead Actor, Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

George Clooney, “Jay Kelly” (Netflix)

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Lee Byung Hun, “No Other Choice” (Neon)

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia” (Focus Features)

Best Actress (Comedy or Musical)

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24)

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good” (Universal)

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue” (Focus)

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee” (Searchligh)

Emma Stone, “Bugonia” (Focus)

Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Ronald Bronsten, Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme” (A14)

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident” (A24)

Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, “Hamnet”

Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Max Richter, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Hans Zimmer, “F1” (Apple/Warner Bros.)

Kangding Ray, “Sirât” (Neon)

Original Song

“Dream as One,” “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (20th Century Studios): Miley Cyrus, Simon Franglen, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“Golden,” “KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix): EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick

“I Lied to You,” “Sinners” (Warner Bros.): Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq

“No Place Like Home,” “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures): Stephen Schwartz

“The Girl in the Bubble,” “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures): Stephen Schwartz

“Train Dreams,” “Train Dreams” (Netflix): Nick Cave



TV CATEGORIES

Drama

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

“Pluribus” (Apple TV)

“Severance” (Apple TV)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX on Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“The Studio” (Apple TV)



Limited Series

“Adolescence” (Netflix)

“All Her Fault” (Peacock)

“The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

“Black Mirror” (Netflix)

“Dying for Sex” (FX)

“The Girlfriend” (Prime Video)

Lead Actress, Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock” (CBS)

Britt Lower, “Severance” (Apple TV)

Helen Mirren, “Mobland” (Paramount Plus)

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” (HBO Max)

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Diego Luna, “Andor” (Disney+)

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

Mark Ruffalo, “Task” (HBO Max)

Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV)

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Lead Actress, Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX on Hulu)

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” (Netflix)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Lead Actor, Musical Comedy

Adam Brody “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Glen Powell, “Chad Powers” (Hulu)

Seth Rogen, “The Studio” (Apple TV)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (FX on Hulu)

Lead Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River” (Peacock)

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex” (FX)

Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend” (Prime Video)

Lead Actor, Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Jacob Elordi, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” (Prime Video)

Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix)

Jude Law, “Black Rabbit” (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Supporting Actress

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio” (Apple TV)

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Supporting Actor

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” (Apple TV)

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher, “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” (HBO)

Brett Goldstein, “Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life” (HBO)

Kevin Hart, “Kevin Hart: Acting My Age” (Netflix)

Kumail Nanjiani, “Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts” (Hulu)

Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Mortality” (Netflix)

Sarah Silverman, “Sarah Silverman: Postmortem” (Netflix)

Podcast

“Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” (Wondery)

“Call Her Daddy” (SiriusXM)

“Good Hang with Amy Poehler” (Spotify)

“The Mel Robbins Podcast” (SiriusXM)

“SmartLess” (SiriusXM)

“Up First” (NPR)