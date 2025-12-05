‘Sinners,’ ‘One Battle After Another’ Top Critics Choice Film Awards Nominees (Full List)

Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” wrapped up a busy week in the awards race on Friday, when the Critics Choice Awards Nominations were announced. “Sinners” topped all nominees with 17 nods, followed by “One Battle” with 14. Both films were recognized earlier this week by the Gotham Awards, the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, the National Board of Review and the AFI Awards.

“Frankenstein” and “Hamnet” tied with 11 Critics Choice nominations each. Then came “Marty Supreme” with eight, and a trio with seven: “F1,” “Sentimental Value” and “Wicked: For Good,” whose star, Cythia Erivo, was the morning’s most notable acting snub. On Thursday, James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” was listed on AFI’s top ten list, but missed out on Friday for both Best Director and Best Picture.

Even more inexplicable was the Norwegian film “Sentimental Value,” which received seven nominations (picture, director, screenplay and four acting nods) but was iced out of Best Foreign Language Film. France’s entry, “It Was Just an Accident,” did make the cut there, but the film’s Iranian director, Jafar Panahi, who has been collecting prizes all season, was surprisingly left out of the director and picture categories.

In the acting categories, the nominations provided a boost for several performers who had been considered longer shots in the Oscar race, including Wunmi Mosaku for “Sinners” and Ethan Hawke for “Blue Moon.” Chase Infiniti, who is campaigning in the lead actress category for her work in the ensemble “One Battle After Another,” landed among the nominees in that category, strengthening her Oscar odds.

This is the second time “Sinners” has come out ahead with the Critics Choice Awards. In November, it topped the organization’s below-the-line shortlists with 13 nominations in all 11 categories. “F1,” “Frankenstein” and “Wicked: For Good” were next in line with recognition in nine categories.

Also in November, “The Perfect Neighbor” was named the best nonfiction film of 2025 at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards. The Netflix film about a white woman in Florida who shot her Black neighbor won a total of five awards, including best director for Geeta Gandbhir.

About 75% of Critics Choice nominees typically go on to receive Academy Award nominations, though the show’s value as an Oscar predictor is limited by its longstanding practice of having at least six nominees in most categories.

The TV categories were largely made up of the same titles we’ve grown used to hearing since last spring: “Adolescence” (six), “Nobody Wants This” (five) and “Hacks,” “The Pitt and “Severance” (four each). New series from Apple TV, “Pluribus,” and HBO Max, “Task,” also made the cut.

The 31st Critics Choice Awards ceremony will air live on E! and the USA Network on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET. As previously announced, Chelsea Handler will return as host for the fourth consecutive time.

Here is the full list of nominees.

Critics Choice Awards Nominees 2026

Film Categories



BEST PICTURE

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Jay Kelly”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

“Wicked: For Good”

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

BEST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleass, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS

Everett Blunck, “The Plague” (Independent Film Company)

Miles Caton, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Cary Christopher, “Weapons” (Warner Bros.)

Shannon Mahina Gorman, “Rental Family” (Searchlight Pictures)

Jacobi Jupe, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Nina Ye, “Left-Handed Girl” (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Ryan Coogler – “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Guillermo del Toro – “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Josh Safdie – “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Joachim Trier – “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Chloé Zhao – “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – “Jay Kelly” (Netflix)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Ryan Coogler – “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Zach Cregger – “Weapons” (Warner Bros.)

Eva Victor – “Sorry, Baby” (A24)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Paul Thomas Anderson – “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – “Train Dreams” (Netflix)

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – “No Other Choice” (Neon)

Guillermo del Toro – “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Will Tracy – “Bugonia” (Focus Features)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

BEST CASTING AND ENSEMBLE

Nina Gold – “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – “Jay Kelly” (Netflix)

Jennifer Venditti – “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Cassandra Kulukundis – “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Francine Maisler – “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Claudio Miranda – “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Dan Laustsen – “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Łukasz Żal – “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Michael Bauman – “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw – “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Adolpho Veloso – “Train Dreams” (Netflix)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (Marvel Studios)

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

BEST EDITING

Kirk Baxter – “A House of Dynamite” (Netflix)

Stephen Mirrione – “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Andy Jurgensen – “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Viridiana Lieberman – “The Perfect Neighbor” (Netflix)

Michael P. Shawver – “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Kate Hawley – “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Malgosia Turzanska – “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Lindsay Pugh – “Hedda” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)

Ruth E. Carter – “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Paul Tazewell – “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Flora Moody, John Nolan – “28 Years Later” (Sony Pictures)

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – “The Smashing Machine” (A24)

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – “Weapons” (Warner Bros.)

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (20th Century Studios)

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” (Paramount Pictures)

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – “Superman” (Warner Bros.)

BEST STUNT DESIGN

Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda, “Ballerina” (Lionsgate)

Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby, “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Wade Eastwood, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” (Paramount Pictures)

Brian Machleit, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Andy Gill, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Giedrius Nagys, “Warfare” (A24)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Arco – “Arco” (Neon)

Elio – “Elio” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

In Your Dreams – “In Your Dreams” (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters – “KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain” (GKIDS)

Zootopia 2 – “Zootopia 2” (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

BEST COMEDY

The Ballad of Wallis Island – “The Ballad of Wallis Island” (Focus Features)

Eternity – “Eternity” (A24)

Friendship – “Friendship” (A24)

The Naked Gun – “The Naked Gun” (Paramount)

The Phoenician Scheme – “The Phoenician Scheme” (Focus Features)

Splitsville – “Splitsville” (Neon)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

It Was Just an Accident – “It Was Just an Accident” (Neon)

Left-Handed Girl – “Left-Handed Girl” (Netflix)

No Other Choice – “No Other Choice” (Neon)

The Secret Agent – “The Secret Agent” (Neon)

Sirāt – “Sirāt” (Neon)

Belén – “Belén” (Amazon MGM Studios)

BEST SONG

“Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – “F1” (Apple Original Films)

“Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – “KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix)

“I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

“Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – “The Testament of Ann Lee” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – “Train Dreams” (Netflix)

“The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

BEST SCORE

Hans Zimmer – “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Alexandre Desplat – “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Max Richter – “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Daniel Lopatin – “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Jonny Greenwood – “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Ludwig Göransson – “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

BEST SOUND

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman – “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor – “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler – “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Laia Casanovas – “Sirāt” (Neon)

Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner – “Warfare” (A24)

Television Categories

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Alien: Earth – “Alien: Earth” (FX)

Andor – “Andor” (Disney+)

The Diplomat – “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Paradise – “Paradise” (Hulu)

The Pitt – “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Pluribus – “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Severance – “Severance” (Apple TV)

Task – “Task” (HBO Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – “Paradise” (Hulu)

Diego Luna – “Andor” (Disney+)

Mark Ruffalo – “Task” (HBO Max)

Adam Scott – “Severance” (Apple TV)

Billy Bob Thornton – “Landman” (Paramount+)

Noah Wyle – “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kathy Bates – “Matlock” (CBS)

Carrie Coon – “The Gilded Age” (HBO Max)

Britt Lower – “Severance” (Apple TV)

Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us” (HBO Max)

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn – “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patrick Ball – “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Ato Essandoh – “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Wood Harris – “Forever” (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – “Task” (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman – “Severance” (Apple TV)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Beharie – “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Denée Benton – “The Gilded Age” (HBO Max)

Allison Janney – “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Katherine LaNasa – “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Greta Lee – “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Skye P. Marshall – “Matlock” (CBS)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Elsbeth – “Elsbeth” (CBS)

Ghosts – “Ghosts” (CBS)

Hacks – “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This – “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

The Righteous Gemstones – “The Righteous Gemstones” (HBO Max)

The Studio – “The Studio” (Apple TV)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Brody – “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Ted Danson – “A Man on the Inside” (Netflix)

David Alan Grier – “St. Denis Medical” (NBC)

Danny McBride – “The Righteous Gemstones” (HBO Max)

Seth Rogen – “The Studio” (Apple TV)

Alexander Skarsgård – “Murderbot” (Apple TV)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell – “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne – “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Rose McIver – “Ghosts” (CBS)

Edi Patterson – “The Righteous Gemstones” (HBO Max)

Carrie Preston – “Elsbeth” (CBS)

Jean Smart – “Hacks” (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ike Barinholtz – “The Studio” (Apple TV)

Paul W. Downs – “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Asher Grodman – “Ghosts” (CBS)

Oscar Nuñez – “The Paper” (Peacock)

Chris Perfetti – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Timothy Simons – “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Danielle Brooks – “Peacemaker” (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Justine Lupe – “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Ego Nwodim – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Rebecca Wisocky – “Ghosts” (CBS)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Adolescence – “Adolescence” (Netflix)

All Her Fault – “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Chief of War – “Chief of War” (Apple TV)

Death by Lightning – “Death by Lightning” (Netflix)

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy – “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” (Peacock)

Dope Thief – “Dope Thief” (Apple TV)

Dying for Sex – “Dying for Sex” (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend – “The Girlfriend” (Prime Video)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” (Peacock)

Deep Cover – “Deep Cover” (Prime Video)

The Gorge – “The Gorge” (Apple TV)

Mountainhead – “Mountainhead” (HBO Max)

Nonnas – “Nonnas” (Netflix)

Summer of ’69 – “Summer of ’69” (Hulu)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Chernus – “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” (Peacock)

Stephen Graham – “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Brian Tyree Henry – “Dope Thief” (Apple TV)

Charlie Hunnam – “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys – “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Michael Shannon – “Death by Lightning” (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Biel – “The Better Sister” (Prime Video)

Meghann Fahy – “Sirens” (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Michelle Williams – “Dying for Sex” (FX on Hulu)

Robin Wright – “The Girlfriend” (Prime Video)

Renée Zellweger – “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” (Peacock)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Owen Cooper – “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Wagner Moura – “Dope Thief” (Apple TV)

Nick Offerman – “Death by Lightning” (Netflix)

Michael Peña – “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Ashley Walters – “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef – “Mountainhead” (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Erin Doherty – “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Betty Gilpin – “Death by Lightning” (Netflix)

Marin Ireland – “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” (Peacock)

Sophia Lillis – “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Julianne Moore – “Sirens” (Netflix)

Christine Tremarco – “Adolescence” (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Acapulco – “Acapulco” (Apple TV)

Last Samurai Standing – “Last Samurai Standing” (Netflix)

Mussolini: Son of the Century – “Mussolini: Son of the Century” (MUBI)

Red Alert – “Red Alert” (Paramount+)

Squid Game – “Squid Game” (Netflix)

When No One Sees Us – “When No One Sees Us” (HBO Max)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bob’s Burgers – “Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

Harley Quinn – “Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)

Long Story Short – “Long Story Short” (Netflix)

Marvel Zombies – “Marvel Zombies” (Disney+)

South Park – “South Park” (Comedy Central)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” (Disney+)

BEST TALK SHOW

The Daily Show – “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Hot Ones – “Hot Ones” (YouTube)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! – “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers – “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen – “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

BEST VARIETY SERIES

Conan O’Brien Must Go – “Conan O’Brien Must Go” (HBO Max)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life – “Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life” (HBO Max)

Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian – “Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian” (HBO Max)

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things – “Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things” (Netflix)

Marc Maron: Panicked – “Marc Maron: Panicked” (HBO Max)

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem – “Sarah Silverman: PostMortem” (Netflix)

SNL50: The Anniversary Special – “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” (NBC)