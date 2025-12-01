Gotham Awards 2025: Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)

Going into the 35th Gotham Awards, “One Battle After Another” leads all nominees with a record-setting six nods. We’ll soon find out if Paul Thomas Anderson’s epic walks away with the most wins. The ceremony takes place in New York City on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

“One Battle”‘s nominations include Best Feature, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and recognition for actors Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti. (Stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn were overlooked.)

This year, the Best Feature category expanded from five to 10 nominees for the first time, which opened up slots for presumed Oscar frontrunners “One Battle” and “Hamnet,” as well as “Bugonia,” “East of Wall,” “Familiar Touch,” “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” “Lurker,” “Sorry, Baby,” “The Testament of Ann Lee” and “Train Dreams.”

In the first 21 years of the Gotham Awards’ Best Feature category, its winner went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture only six times, beginning with “The Hurt Locker” in 2009 and also including “Birdman,” “Spotlight,” “Moonlight,” “Nomadland” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The Gotham winner was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar 13 times in that stretch — not including last year, the Gothams Best Feature winner, “A Different Man,” was bypassed by the Academy. The only 2024 Gothams winner to repeat at the Oscars was the documentary “No Other Land.”

At the Monday ceremony, special tribute awards are expected to be given to “Jay Kelly” director Noah Baumbach (Gotham Director Tribute), “Hedda” star Tessa Thompson (Spotlight Tribute), Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” (Vanguard Tribute) and the cast of “Sinners” (Ensemble Tribute).

We’ll be updating the winners live, so be sure to come back throughout the evening.

The 35th Gotham Awards Winners

Best Feature

“Bugonia”

Ari Aster, Ed Guiney, Lars Knudsen, Jerry Kyoungboum Ko, Yorgos Lanthimos, Miky Lee, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, producers (Focus Features)

“East of Wall”

Kate Beecroft, Shannon Moss, Melanie Ramsayer, Lila Yacoub, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Familiar Touch”

Alexandra Byer, Sarah Friedland, Matthew Thurm, producers (Music Box Films)

“Hamnet”

Nicolas Gonda, Pippa Harris, Liza Marshall, Sam Mendes, Steven Spielberg, producers (Focus Features)

“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Richie Doyle, Conor Hannon, Sara Murphy, Josh Safdie, Ryan Zacarias, producers (A24)

“Lurker”

Galen Core, Archie Madekwe, Marc Marrie, Charlie McDowell, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Duncan Montgomery, Alex Orlovsky, Olmo Schnabel, Jack Selby, producers (MUBI)

“One Battle After Another”

Paul Thomas Anderson, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner, producers (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Sorry, Baby”

Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, producers (A24)

“The Testament of Ann Lee”

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, Joshua Horsfield, Gregory Jankilevitsch, Mark Lampert, Lillian LaSalle, Andrew Morrison, Viktória Petrányi, Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska, producers (Searchlight Pictures)

“Train Dreams”

Michael Heimler, Will Janowitz, Marissa McMahon, Ashley Schlaifer, Teddy Schwarzman (producers) (Netflix)

Best International Feature

“It Was Just an Accident” **WINNER

Philippe Martin, Jafar Panahi, producers (NEON)

“No Other Choice”

Park Chan-Wook, Alexandre Gavras, Michèle Ray Gavras, Back Jisun, producers (NEON)

“Nouvelle Vague”

Laurent Pétin, Michèle Pétin, producers (Netflix)

“Resurrection”

Charles Gillibert, Yang Lele, Shan Zuolong, producers (Janus Films)

“Sound of Falling”

Lucas Schmidt, Maren Schmitt, producers (MUBI)

Best Documentary Feature

“2000 Meters to Andriivka”

Mstyslav Chernov, director; Raney Aronson-Rath, Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, producers (PBS)

“BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions”

Kahlil Joseph, director; Onye Anyanwu, Kahlil Joseph, David Linde, Anikah McLaren, James Shani, Steven Soderbergh, producers (Rich Spirit)

“My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow”

Julia Loktev, director; Julia Loktev, producer (self-distributed)

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Geeta Gandbhir, director; Sam Bisbee, Geeta Gandbhir, Nikon Kwantu, Alisa Payne, producers (Netflix)

“Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk”

Sepideh Farsi, director; Javad Djavahery, Sepideh Farsi, producers (Kino Lorber)

Best Director

Mary Bronstein, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24)

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident” (NEON)

Kelly Reichardt, “The Mastermind” (MUBI)

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Oliver Laxe, “Sirât” (NEON)

Breakthrough Director

Constance Tsang, “Blue Sun Palace” (MUBI)

Carson Lund, “Eephus” (Music Box Films)

Sarah Friedland, “Familiar Touch” (Music Box Films)

Akinola Davies Jr., “My Father’s Shadow” (MUBI) **WINNER

Harris Dickinson, “Urchin” (1-2 Special)

Best Original Screenplay

“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” Mary Bronstein (A24)

“It Was Just an Accident,” Jafar Panahi (NEON) **WINNER

“The Secret Agent,” Kleber Mendonça Filho (NEON)

“Sorry, Baby,” Eva Victor (A24)

“Sound of Falling,” Louise Peter, Mascha Schilinski (MUBI)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“No Other Choice,” Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-Mi, Jahye Lee, Don McKellar (NEON)

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Pillion,” Harry Lighton (A24) **WINNER

“Preparation for the Next Life,” Martyna Majok (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

“Train Dreams,” Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice” (NEON)

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24)

Sopé Dìrísù, “My Father’s Shadow” (MUBI)

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love” (MUBI)

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent” (NEON)

Josh O’Connor, “The Mastermind” (MUBI)

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee” (Searchlight Pictures)

Tessa Thompson, “Hedda” (Orion Pictures/Amazon/MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value” (NEON)

Indya Moore, “Father Mother Sister Brother” (MUBI)

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly” (Netflix)

Andrew Scott, “Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Alexander Skarsgård, “Pillion” (A24)

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value” (NEON)

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Breakthrough Performer

A$AP Rocky, “Highest 2 Lowest” (A24)

Sebiye Behtiyar, “Preparation for the Next Life” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Abou Sangaré, “Souleymane’s Story” (Kino Lorber)

Tonatiuh, “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate, LD Entertainment)