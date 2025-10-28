‘One Battle After Another’ Leads Gotham Awards With Record 6 Nominations

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” led all films in nominations for the 2025 Gotham Film Awards, which were announced on Tuesday by the Gotham Film & Media Institute. The acclaimed drama set a new Gotham record with six nominations, including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and noms for actors Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti – though not stars Leonardo DiCaprio or Sean Penn.

Mary Bronstein’s “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” received four nominations, while two international films, Jafar Panahi’s “It Was Just an Accident” and Park Chan-wook’s “No Other Choice,” each received three.

The Gothams’ Best Feature category was expanded from five to 10 nominees for the first time, giving it room for presumed Oscar frontrunners “One Battle” and “Hamnet” but also “Bugonia,” “East of Wall,” “Familiar Touch,” “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” “Lurker,” “Sorry, Baby,” “The Testament of Ann Lee” and “Train Dreams.”

In the three gender neutral acting categories, nominees included Jesse Buckley, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Amanda Seyfried, Ethan Hawke, Tessa Thompson and Wagner Moura in lead; Del Toro, Jacob Elordi, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Wunmi Mosaku, Adam Sandler and the father-son combination of Alexander Skarsgård for “Pillion” and Stellan Skarsgård for “Sentimental Value” in supporting; and Infiniti, A$AP Rocky (“Highest 2 Lowest”), Sebiye Behtiyar, (“Preparation for the Next Life”), Abou Sangaré (“Souleymane’s Story”) and Tonatiuh (“Kiss of the Spider Woman”) in the breakthrough category.

Nominees were chosen by five different nominating committees, made up largely of film critics and festival programmers. Separate juries of film professionals will vote for the winners, which will be announced on Dec. 1 at a ceremony in New York City.

Also at the ceremony, special tribute awards will be given to “Jay Kelly” director Noah Baumbach (Gotham Director Tribute), “Hedda” star Tessa Thompson (Spotlight Tribute), Guillermo Del Toro’s “Frankenstein” (Vanguard Tribute) and the cast of “Sinners” (Ensemble Tribute).

The New York-based Gotham Awards are one of two major awards given for independent film, the other being the Film Independent Spirit Awards. In the years in which the Gothams had five Best Feature nominees rather than 10, one or two Gotham nominees typically went on to receive Oscar Best Picture nominations, with films winning both awards: “The Hurt Locker,” “Birdman,” “Spotlight,” “Moonlight,” “Nomadland” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The nominees:

Best Feature

“Bugonia”

Ari Aster, Ed Guiney, Lars Knudsen, Jerry Kyoungboum Ko, Yorgos Lanthimos, Miky Lee, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, producers (Focus Features)

“East of Wall”

Kate Beecroft, Shannon Moss, Melanie Ramsayer, Lila Yacoub, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Familiar Touch”

Alexandra Byer, Sarah Friedland, Matthew Thurm, producers (Music Box Films)

“Hamnet”

Nicolas Gonda, Pippa Harris, Liza Marshall, Sam Mendes, Steven Spielberg, producers (Focus Features)

“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Richie Doyle, Conor Hannon, Sara Murphy, Josh Safdie, Ryan Zacarias, producers (A24)

“Lurker”

Galen Core, Archie Madekwe, Marc Marrie, Charlie McDowell, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Duncan Montgomery, Alex Orlovsky, Olmo Schnabel, Jack Selby, producers (MUBI)

“One Battle After Another”

Paul Thomas Anderson, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner, producers (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Sorry, Baby”

Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, producers (A24)

“The Testament of Ann Lee”

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, Joshua Horsfield, Gregory Jankilevitsch, Mark Lampert, Lillian LaSalle, Andrew Morrison, Viktória Petrányi, Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska, producers (Searchlight Pictures)

“Train Dreams”

Michael Heimler, Will Janowitz, Marissa McMahon, Ashley Schlaifer, Teddy Schwarzman (producers) (Netflix)

Best International Feature

“It Was Just an Accident”

Philippe Martin, Jafar Panahi, producers (NEON)

“No Other Choice”

Park Chan-Wook, Alexandre Gavras, Michèle Ray Gavras, Back Jisun, producers (NEON)

“Nouvelle Vague”

Laurent Pétin, Michèle Pétin, producers (Netflix)

“Resurrection”

Charles Gillibert, Yang Lele, Shan Zuolong, producers (Janus Films)

“Sound of Falling”

Lucas Schmidt, Maren Schmitt, producers (MUBI)

Best Documentary Feature

“2000 Meters to Andriivka”

Mstyslav Chernov, director; Raney Aronson-Rath, Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, producers (PBS)

“BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions”

Kahlil Joseph, director; Onye Anyanwu, Kahlil Joseph, David Linde, Anikah McLaren, James Shani, Steven Soderbergh, producers (Rich Spirit)

“My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow”

Julia Loktev, director; Julia Loktev, producer (self-distributed)

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Geeta Gandbhir, director; Sam Bisbee, Geeta Gandbhir, Nikon Kwantu, Alisa Payne, producers (Netflix)

“Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk”

Sepideh Farsi, director; Javad Djavahery, Sepideh Farsi, producers (Kino Lorber)

Best Director

Mary Bronstein, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24)

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident” (NEON)

Kelly Reichardt, “The Mastermind” (MUBI)

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Oliver Laxe, “Sirât” (NEON)

Breakthrough Director

Constance Tsang, “Blue Sun Palace” (MUBI)

Carson Lund, “Eephus” (Music Box Films)

Sarah Friedland, “Familiar Touch” (Music Box Films)

Akinola Davies Jr., “My Father’s Shadow” (MUBI)

Harris Dickinson, “Urchin” (1-2 Special)

Best Original Screenplay

“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” Mary Bronstein (A24)

“It Was Just an Accident,” Jafar Panahi (NEON)

“The Secret Agent,” Kleber Mendonça Filho (NEON)

“Sorry, Baby,” Eva Victor (A24)

“Sound of Falling,” Louise Peter, Mascha Schilinski (MUBI)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“No Other Choice,” Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-Mi, Jahye Lee, Don McKellar (NEON)

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Pillion,” Harry Lighton (A24)

“Preparation for the Next Life,” Martyna Majok (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

“Train Dreams,” Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice” (NEON)

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24)

Sopé Dìrísù, “My Father’s Shadow” (MUBI)

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love” (MUBI)

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent” (NEON)

Josh O’Connor, “The Mastermind” (MUBI)

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee” (Searchlight Pictures)

Tessa Thompson, “Hedda” (Orion Pictures/Amazon/MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value” (NEON)

Indya Moore, “Father Mother Sister Brother” (MUBI)

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly” (Netflix)

Andrew Scott, “Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Alexander Skarsgård, “Pillion” (A24)

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value” (NEON)

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Breakthrough Performer

A$AP Rocky, “Highest 2 Lowest” (A24)

Sebiye Behtiyar, “Preparation for the Next Life” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Abou Sangaré, “Souleymane’s Story” (Kino Lorber)

Tonatiuh, “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate, LD Entertainment)