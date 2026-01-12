Nikki Glaser Ends Golden Globes With a Tribute to Rob Reiner | Video

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser found a way to pay tribute to late actor/director Rob Reiner before wrapping up the 2026 edition of the annual awards show on Sunday night.

Glaser appeared on stage at the end of the ceremony’s CBS broadcast wearing a silver and black dress and a Spinal Tap hat, in a small but sincere nod to Reiner’s legacy and storied Hollywood career. “Well, that’s our show. This one went to 11,” she announced. “Thank you guys for an amazing night, and I hope we found the line between clever and stupid.”

The phrase is a direct reference to one of the most iconic and oft-quoted lines from “This Is Spinal Tap,” Reiner’s groundbreaking 1984 mockumentary about a fictional heavy metal band. Three decades after that film’s release, Reiner directed a sequel, “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues,” which hit theaters last year.

Glaser’s tribute to the “Spinal Tap” and “When Harry Met Sally…” filmmaker comes less than a month after Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead with stab wounds in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14. Their son, Nick, was arrested shortly after they were found and has been charged with the first-degree murder of his parents.

Last week, Reiner’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, formally withdrew from the case and announced that he would no longer represent Reiner. Jackson said afterward he still believes his former client is technically not guilty, but he is now set to be represented by a public defender. Nick, 32, has not yet entered a plea in the case involving his parents’ deaths.

Unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes do not have an In Memoriam segment dedicated to the Hollywood stars and artists who passed the prior year. That just makes Glaser’s tribute all the more special.

Surprisingly, Reiner never won a Golden Globe. He was, however, nominated for nine throughout his career. He received five Best Supporting Actor nominations for his work onscreen in “All in the Family” and was subsequently nominated four more times for directing “Stand by Me,” “When Harry Met Sally…,” “A Few Good Men” and “The American President.”