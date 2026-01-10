Geraldo Rivera Sides With Protesters After New ICE Shooting Footage: ‘I Love Cops, but They Sometimes F–k Up’

Geraldo Rivera sided with protesters on Friday following new cellphone footage of the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis was made public.

After new cellphone footage from the perspective of the ICE agent responsible for shooting Renee Nicole Good hit social media Friday, Rivera took to X to side with the protesters. He made it clear that law enforcement can mess up concluded, “This is on ICE.”

“I love cops. but they sometimes f–k up,” Rivera tweeted. “New cell phone footage from the tragic incident in Minneapolis does nothing to change my mind. The killing of Renee Good was entirely unnecessary.

“Two middle-aged ladies, talking smack were not the one with a loaded handgun, and a hair trigger. They did not escalate this deadly confrontation that led to the death of this mother of three young children. This is on ICE.”

In the new footage, which firing ICE agent Jonathan Ross captured via his cellphone, Ross is seen getting out of his car and walking toward Good while she’s in her vehicle. He then approaches Good on the driver’s side, where Good tells him, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” referring to him recording her.

Ross then takes video of her license plate as a bystander, who has been identified as Good’s wife Becca Good, records him. At one point, Becca asks Ross, “You want to come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy. Go ahead.”

Immediately afterward, another agent approaches Good on the driver’s side of the car and pulls her handle, telling her to “get out of the f–king car.” That’s when Good is shown backing up, turning her wheel to right — as if to pull around Ross — and driving forward before Ross yells in surprise and fires his gun three times. He’s heard calling Good a “f—king bitch” right before her car crashes into parked vehicles.

The new footage has spurred a number of other conservative journalists to comment on the incident. Piers Morgan echoed Rivera, as he wondered online why Ross opened fire on Good at all.

“Extraordinary new footage, but not sure it offers any more clarity as to why the ICE officer felt such an urgent need to shoot her,” he wrote.

Megyn Kelly on the other hand doubled down on her defense of the ICE agent.

“You can literally hear the alarm in the officer’s exclamation as he’s hit,” she said. “There is nothing left to debate here.”

The White House also commented on the new footage. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took to social media demanding an update to The New York Times story on the shooting and proclaiming President Trump’s accuracy.

“I am hereby calling on the New York Times to update their reporting on the ICE Agent’s self defense in Minnesota,” Leavitt said in an X post. “President Trump was right again.”