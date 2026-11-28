John Carpenter and William Shatner were ensnared in an unlikely but brief feud this week after the “Star Trek” icon apparently snubbed the “Halloween” maestro while attending the same fan convention in Orlando, Fla.

All was forgiven Friday, however, when Carpenter cheekily responded to Shatner’s public apology on his Instagram account, writing, “I’m willing to give you another chance. I’m nothing if not generous … After all, even Captain Kirk deserves a second chance at first contact.”

The kerfuffle came about after Carpenter recalled on the “Dropping Names” podcast earlier this month how Shatner gave him the cold shoulder when he went to introduce himself in their shared greenroom, calling the actor a “piece of s–t” for not looking up from his phone during the encounter.

“This guy, he’s sitting in the greenroom, on his phone like this [scrolling]. And I just thought, ‘Well, I’m going to go in and introduce myself.’ I said, ‘Hello, Mr. Shatner, I’m John Carpenter,’” Carpenter said. “‘Pleasure.’ Did not look up from the phone. This piece of s–t did not look up from the phone. He’s an asshole.”

On Friday, Shatner addressed the incident in a written and hand-signed apology on his own social media pages, explaining, “Obviously I didn’t hear you. I was probably reading a great review of one of your movies and it occupied my attention to the point where I didn’t look up.”

“Next time you see me, please come over and introduce yourself, because I really don’t know what you look like and apparently you know what I look like,” he continued. “But I would enjoy saying hello to you, and this piece of s–t would confide in you his admiration.”

Carpenter soon enough let bygones be bygones and accepted Shatner’s apology, but not before reemphasizing his rudeness in the moment.

“I met you in Orlando, or I should say, I said hello to you and introduced myself in Orlando. You would not look me in the eye. Maybe it’s a Canadian thing,” he wrote.