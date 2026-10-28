William Shatner Says He’s ‘Deeply Saddened’ by ‘Star Trek’ Castmate Walter Koenig’s Death

William Shatner paid tribute to his late “Star Trek” castmate Walter Koenig after the latter died at 90 from natural causes on Sunday.

In a statement shared to his X account Tuesday afternoon, Shatner, who starred opposite Koenig as Captain James T. Kirk in the “Star Trek” franchise, noted he was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Walter Koenig’s passing,” he wrote. “Although we did not know each other well away from the set, we shared the later seasons of the original ‘Star Trek’ series and the six films that followed.”

He added: “What I observed, and what so many fans have expressed over the years, was a man who genuinely loved the Star Trek community. At conventions, Walter was rarely content to remain behind a signing table. He preferred to be among the people who had kept ‘Star Trek’ alive for so many decades. That kind of genuine connection is rare, and it will be remembered by everyone who came into contact with him.”

Before concluding his note, Shatner took a moment to send his condolences to Koenig’s family, friends and fans.

I am deeply saddened to learn of Walter Koenig’s passing.

Although we did not know each other well away from the set, we shared the later seasons of the original Star Trek series and the six films that followed.

What I observed, and what so many fans have expressed over the… — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 27, 2026

Shatner’s tribute came a day after word of Koenig’s death broke in the press. Koenig, who was best known for playing Russian Starfleet officer Pavel Chekov in the original “Star Trek” television series and movies, died Sunday of natural causes in his North Hollywood home. He was 90.

Shatner wasn’t the only “Star Trek” alum to pay tribute to Koenig following his passing. Namely, George Takei, who played Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu on “Star Trek,” remembered the actor as a “loyal friend” in a tribute shared on Bluesky.

“My heart is heavy. Walter Koenig, our Ensign Pavel Chekov, passed away early today,” he wrote. “Walter and I met on the bridge of the Enterprise in the 1960s, and we stayed friends for nearly six decades. When Brad and I married in 2008, Walter stood beside us as our best man.”

He added: “Just last month, on Sept. 14, he turned 90, on the same day Brad and I celebrated our 18th wedding anniversary. I will always treasure that he and I shared that date.”

My heart is heavy. Walter Koenig, our Ensign Pavel Chekov, passed away early today. Walter and I met on the bridge of the Enterprise in the 1960s, and we stayed friends for nearly six decades. When Brad and I married in 2008, Walter stood beside us as our best man.



[image or embed] — George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) October 26, 2026 at 9:25 AM

As Takei went on, he stated that Koenig “was more than Chekov,” praising him as “a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man and a loyal friend.”

“To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too,” he concluded. “Rest well, my dear friend. Keep navigating a steady course.”