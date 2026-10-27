Christina Applegate Says She’s ‘Getting Worse’ Since MS Misdiagnosis, but Will Continue ‘MeSsy’ Podcast

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Christina Applegate shared that she will continue to record her “MeSsy” podcast with co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler and advocate for the multiple sclerosis community despite her misdiagnosis.

The “Married with Children” star revealed last week that she does not have MS, but shared that her condition was not improving. In Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, she revealed that her mobility was so strained that she could not get out of bed.