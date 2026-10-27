Christina Applegate Says She’s ‘Getting Worse’ Since MS Misdiagnosis, but Will Continue ‘MeSsy’ Podcast

Christina Applegate shared that she will continue to record her “MeSsy” podcast with co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler and advocate for the multiple sclerosis community despite her misdiagnosis.
The “Married with Children” star revealed last week that she does not have MS, but shared that her condition was not improving. In Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, she revealed that her mobility was so strained that she could not get out of bed.
“It took 10 minutes just to sit my head up just to move without excruciating pain and weakness,” she said. “I never had that before.”
Applegate prefaced her episode, saying that she will continue the show and standing up for the MS community.
“You guys are my people,” she said. “Even though I don’t have this disease, I have fallen in love with everyone that we know, our listeners and our friends that have MS, and I’m still your warrior, and I’m still going to speak out on your behalf forever and ever.”
The actress said she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, leading to five years of “havoc” and infusions for treatment. Last week, she admitted that she felt like she “let everybody down” by becoming the “poster child for MS.”
“I had a reason — I had a f–king reason — as to why my day sucked every day, and now I don’t have a reason and it’s very unnerving and very confusing for me,” she admitted.
The update comes months after the actress underwent a lengthy hospital stay in April. She does not have a new diagnosis.