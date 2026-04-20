Christina Applegate Says She Is ‘Getting Stronger and Better’ Since Reports of Weeks-Long Hospital Stay

Christina Applegate spoke out on the state of her health Monday for the first time publicly since last week’s reports of her hospitalization.

The 54-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with multiple Sclerosis (MS) while filming the final season of Netflix’s “Dead to Me” in 2021, thanked her fans for “the outpouring of love and well wishes” and added that she’s “getting stronger and better every day.”

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes,” the “Anchorman” and “Bad Moms” star wrote in an Instagram post. “Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.”

The caption was paired with a photograph of a white “Kissy Kissy” mug sitting atop a copy of her memoir “You With the Side Eyes,” which hit shelves in March.

TMZ first reported Thursday that Applegate was hospitalized in late March amid her MS battle and was said to remain under medical care.

While the exact reason for her hospitalization remained unclear, the update came over two weeks after Applegate’s “MeSsy” podcast co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also battles MS, shared that they’d be on a brief hiatus as they were “both busy with [their] books.”

Applegate’s memoir released March 3 via Hachette Book Group.

In a statement to TheWrap on Thursday, a representative for the actress declined to confirm or deny reports of her hospitalization.

“I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are,” Applegate’s representative said. “She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

In “You With the Sad Eyes,” Applegate detailed the ups and downs of her childhood, career and MS diagnosis at length, sharing that the medical condition causes her to be prone to infection and often forces her to go to the emergency room.

“One of the worst side effects of the illness is the exhaustion,” she wrote. “It feels as though I’ve been on a three‑day‑long sleepless bender.”