Christina Applegate Hospitalized Amid Battle With Multiple Sclerosis | Report

Christina Applegate was reportedly hospitalized late last month amid her multiple sclerosis battle and is said to remain under medical care.

While the exact reason for her hospitalization remains unclear, the update comes over two weeks after Applegate’s “MeSsy” podcast co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also battles MS, shared that they’d be on a brief hiatus as they were “both busy with [their] books.”

The actress’ rep noted in a statement to TheWrap Thursday evening, “I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

Applegate first opened up about her MS diagnosis publicly in August 2021, where she took to Twitter and shared that it had “been a strange journey” to her health news.

“But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” she added at the time. “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

Following this update, Applegate has emerged as a prominent advocate for multiple sclerosis awareness, discussing her symptoms and battle with the autoimmune disease of the central nervous system at length in her memoir, titled “You With the Sad Eyes,” in which she shared that her MS causes her to be prone to infection, often sending her to the emergency room.

She also wrote in the new book, “One of the worst side effects of the illness is the exhaustion. It feels as though I’ve been on a three‑ day‑ long sleepless bender.”

TMZ was the first to report the news.