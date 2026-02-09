Home > Culture & Lifestyle > Sports

Lindsey Vonn Health Update: Skier Says ACL Had Nothing to Do With Crash, She Has ‘No Regrets’

The 41-year-old Olympian adds she needs “multiple surgeries to fix” the complex tibia fracture she sustained Sunday

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn (Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn said she will need “multiple surgeries” after crashing in the women’s downhill event at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Sunday, but insisted she has “no regrets” about coming out of retirement and that her injured ACL had “nothing to do” with the accident.

The 41-year-old Olympic skier issued the health update on Instagram Monday, where she confessed that her “Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would.”

“It wasn’t a story book ending or a [fairytale] it was just life,” she wrote. “I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it. Because in Downhill ski racing the difference between a strategic line and a catastrophic injury can be as small as five inches.”

As Vonn continued, she explained that she was “simply five inches too tight” on her line, which cause her right arm to hook inside of the gate. Per Vonn, this action, and only this action, caused her crash.

“My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever,” she insisted amid speculation from viewers that she should not have skied in the event.

Read Next
Winter Olympics Viewers Slam 'AI Slop' in Opening Ceremony Flashback Sequence

“Unfortunately, I sustained a complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly,” Vonn further wrote. “While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets. Standing in the starting gate yesterday was an incredible feeling that I will never forget. Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself. I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport.”

Vonn compared her Olympics injury to the trials of life, writing, “We dream. We love. We jump. And sometimes we fall. Sometimes our hearts are broken. Sometimes we don’t achieve the dreams we know we could have. But that is the also the beauty of life; we can try.”

Before signing off her note, she added: “I tried. I dreamt. I jumped. I hope if you take away anything from my journey it’s that you all have the courage to dare greatly. Life is too short not to take chances on yourself. Because the only failure in life is not trying.”

As we previously reported, Vonn, one of the most accomplished female skiers of all time, crashed 13 seconds into her downhill run on Sunday after she was intent on a comeback — despite a fully torn ACL. 

Vonn has suffered a number of high-profile injuries throughout her career, facing everything from broken bones to serious knee ligament tears. She originally retired from professional skiing in February 2019 after winning gold and bronze medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang games.

On Monday, Vonn’s father Alan Kildow told the Associated Press that Sunday’s accident should put her into retirement.

“She’s 41 years old and this is the end of her career,” Kildow said. “There will be no more ski races for Lindsey Vonn, as long as I have anything to say about it.”

Ilia Malinin of Team United States competes in Men's Single Skating - Short Program Team Event on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 07, 2026 in Milan, Italy
Read Next
Opening Day of Milano Cortina Olympics Was Most-Watched Winter Games Since 2014

Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

Comments