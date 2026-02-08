Lindsey Vonn ‘Stable’ After Downhill Final Crash, Breezy Johnson Wins Team USA’s First Gold

Lindsey Vonn, one of the most accomplished female skiers of all time, is in stable condition after she crashed 13 seconds into her downhill run on Sunday in Italy. Teammate Breezy Johnson took home the gold medal in the event.

Vonn was intent on a comeback in the Olimpia delle Tofane downhill race and was skiing with a fully torn ACL. Several authorities have stressed the crash was not the result of her knee injury.

Vonn hooked her right arm and shoulder around the course’s fourth gate, which forced her entire body to the right as she jumped. She spun in the air and landed hard on the snow before she fell down the slope.

The 41-year-old skier’s comeback attempt was already legendary: Vonn came out of retirement and bounced back from the ACL tear. She was ultimately airlifted off the course and treated by staff who have since described her condition as “stable.”

Update: Lindsey Vonn sustained an injury, but is in stable condition and in good hands with a team of American and Italian physicians. — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 8, 2026

Johnson’s gold medal win comes four years after she crashed on the same course and was stopped from competing in the 2022 Winter Games. The medal was a first for Johnson and the first gold for Team USA at the 2026 Olympic Games.

“I thought today’s race was going to be the most competitive alpine ski race that has ever taken place,” Johnson said. “The girls here love this course. The sun was out. It was perfect conditions on the Tofane track. And I knew that the margins were going to be fine. Hundredths matter.”

Johnson will compete again Tuesday in the team combined event.

“Her coach said she was cheering for me in the helicopter,” Johnson said of Vonn after the race. “I hope for the best for her. I hope it’s not too bad. My heart aches for her.”