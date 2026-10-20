Christina Applegate Says She Was Misdiagnosed With MS: ‘Back at Square One’

Christina Applegate returned to her “MeSsy” podcast alongside co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler on Tuesday with some rather unnerving news: She doesn’t actually have MS.

According to the actress, she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, leading to five years of “havoc” and infusions for treatment in the wrong direction.

“I’m not happy at all. You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of a sudden, I’m better. I haven’t gotten better, Jamie. If anything, I’ve gotten worse in some ways,” she shared. “So I’m back at square one where I don’t know what’s going on with me, and that’s going to be an online investigation that my doctors are going to get into to find out what has been happening since 2021. Why did this happen? I have every symptom of someone with MS — every single one.”

“I feel like I let everybody down,” Applegate added. “I became, you and I, the poster children for MS. I had a reason — I had a f–king reason — as to why my day sucked every day, and now I don’t have a reason and it’s very unnerving and very confusing for me.”

“There’s a pretty damn high number of misdiagnoses with MS … it’s clear now that they’re finding something different,” she continued. “Something else is going on.”

Whether it’s MS or not, Applegate noted she still “hurts to get out of bed, it hurts to stand up. I’m still sleeping all the time. I’ve still got a lot of health issues, but I’m finding ways to make my room joyous and make sure that my doors are open and that I can hear the birds and the fountain outside.”

The update comes months after the actress underwent a weeks-long hospital stay in April. “Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day,” she said at the time. “I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.”