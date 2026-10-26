Walter Koenig, Iconic ‘Star Trek’ Actor, Dies at 90

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Walter Koenig, the beloved actor best known for playing Russian Starfleet officer Pavel Chekov in the original “Star Trek” television series and movies, died Sunday of natural causes in his North Hollywood home. He was 90.

The son of two Russian Jewish immigrants who emigrated from the Soviet Union to Lithuania before relocating to the United States, Koenig was born in Chicago, Illinois on Sept. 14, 1936. When he was still a child, his family moved to Manhattan, where he was raised and went to school. His father was a communist who was investigated by the FBI.