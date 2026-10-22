Tom Skerritt, ‘Alien’ and ‘Top Gun’ Actor, Dies at 93

Tom Skerritt, the actor known for his work in films like “Alien” and “Top Gun,” has died. He was 93.

“We are heartbroken by his loss. While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity and the love he brought into our lives,” his family shared in a Thursday statement. “He cared deeply about imagination, creativity, storytelling, service, veterans, the natural world and helping others find and share their own voices.”

Skerritt died Wednesday of natural causes, his loved ones further noted.

“He was a loving husband to Julie; father to Andy, Erin, Matt, Colin, and Emiko; grandfather to Sara, Maddison, Sunny, Louisa, and Georgia; and great-grandfather to Marigold and Ravi,” they added. “We are incredibly grateful for the love and support being shown by his friends, colleagues and fans. We ask for privacy as our family grieves. Information regarding a memorial will be shared at a later date.”

Born Aug. 25, 1933, in Detroit, Skerritt served in the U.S. Air Force before studying at Wayne State University and UCLA and pursuing acting.

He made his feature film debut in the 1962 war drama “War Hunt” and gained wider attention in Robert Altman’s 1970 antiwar satire “M*A*S*H.” He went on to appear in a string of major films, playing spaceship captain Dallas in Ridley Scott’s science-fiction classic “Alien,” flight instructor Mike “Viper” Metcalf in “Top Gun” and the father of Brad Pitt’s character in “A River Runs Through It.” His other credits included “The Dead Zone,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Harold and Maude.”

On television, Skerritt found one of his defining roles as Sheriff Jimmy Brock on CBS’ “Picket Fences,” the acclaimed drama that ran from 1992 to 1996. His performance earned him the 1993 Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, along with two Golden Globe nominations.

Beyond acting, Skerritt helped establish TheFilmSchool in Seattle to support emerging storytellers. He also co-founded the Red Badge Project, which uses writing and storytelling to help veterans work through post-traumatic stress and other challenges.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Tokashiki, and five children.