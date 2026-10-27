Connor Storrie in Talks to Star in ‘Ghost Rider’ With Ryan Gosling

“Heated Rivalry” breakout Connor Storrie is in talks to join the MCU and star opposite Ryan Gosling in “Ghost Rider,” TheWrap has learned.

“Ghost Rider” will also be directed by Shawn Levy, who has already made his Marvel Studios debut with the 2024 film “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stands as the highest grossing R-rated film of all time with $1.33 billion grossed worldwide.

Levy and Gosling already have experience working with each other, as the director-actor duo spent much of last year collaborating on the upcoming “Star Wars: Starfighter,” which will be released by Disney and Lucasfilm in May 2027.

Of course, this won’t be the first time Ghost Rider has appeared in a film before. The character led a duo of films starring Nicolas Cage that released in 2007 and 2011. The first film also happens to star Eva Mendes, who is married to Gosling.

“Heated Rivalry” is the second part of Rachel Reid’s six-book “Game Changers” series, which looks at a series of gay male romances set in the world of ice hockey.

Hudson Williams and Storrie star in the series as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two professional hockey players from Canada and Russia respectively. Though Shane and Ilya start the series as competitive adversaries on the ice, they eventually begin to develop feelings for each other over the years, further complicating their athletic rivalry.

The HBO Max show averaged 10.6 million viewers in its first season and a second season is currently in production.

Storrie was most recently seen in “Joker: Folie à Deux.” He is repped by CAA.