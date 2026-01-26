John Mulaney Reveals He Takes Financial Care of Olivia Munn’s Large Vietnamese Family: ‘It Brings Me Great Joy to Help’

John Mulaney revealed in a podcast interview Monday that he takes financial care of wife Olivia Munn’s large Vietnamese family, adding that it brings him “great joy to help out.”

Sitting with host Mike Birbiglia on his “Working It Out” podcast’s 200th episode, the comedians discussed Mulaney’s current “Mister Whatever” international tour, and teased material in which the Emmy-winning standup discusses his relationship with his extended family since marrying Munn in 2024.

“So Olivia has a large — she’s Vietnamese, and she has a large Vietnamese family in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, of which I am one of the significant financial contributors,” Mulaney revealed. “For the first 39 years of my life, I supported zero Vietnamese people — probably none — and now I have 10 on the books.”

Riffing off an anecdote in which he takes nine of Munn’s family members shopping, Mulaney emphasized that he loves that he can financially assist his growing family, considering his parents never had to rely on his success to get by. His mother and father are both lawyers, while his mother-in-law and her relatives are largely Vietnamese refugees to the U.S.

“With parents of some success, you can’t really do anything for them. And it brings me great joy to help out, to help and do fun things for Olivia’s family,” Mulaney said.

Birbiglia pressed on how Mulaney’s success affects his impression of Munn’s family, asking, “Are you thinking that when you’re having a nice relationship with them, that in the back of their mind they’re thinking: I wonder if he’ll send me $1,000?”

Mulaney quipped that there isn’t any wonder about what they’re thinking. They’ll just come out and say it.

“There’s no wonder. In the back of the mind? You mean the front of the voice? The front of the voice — the words coming out of their mouth?” he joked. “How refreshing, by the way, to be in a goddam white family, never talk about money at all.”

“Olivia’s family says, ‘How much money do you have?’” Birbiglia asked. “I actually like that. ‘How much money do you have?’”

“Yeah, I tell them, they love it,” Mulaney said. “They couldn’t like it more.”

Mulaney is currently touring “Mister Whatever” across the U.S. with the next string of dates coming up Jan. 29 in Seattle. Later this spring, he’ll headline the Hollywood Bowl in Lost Angeles as part of the city’s Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival.

Munn and Mulaney began dating in 2021 and married in July 2024. They have two children.

Listen to the full episode of “Working It Out” here.