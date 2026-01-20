Netflix Is a Joke Returns in May With Adam Sandler, Jimmy Kimmel, Nikki Glaser, Nate Bargatze and More

Netflix will once again be taking over the Los Angeles comedy scene in 2026. Netflix Is a Joke, the streamer’s annual comedy festival, will take place from May 4 to 10 and will feature over 350 live events featuring more than 120 top comedians and celebrities.

Jerry Seinfeld, Nate Bargatze, Jon Stewart, Nikki Glaser, John Mulaney, Tiffany Haddish, Jimmy Kimmel and Ali Wong are all set to perform this year. Events will take place across L.A. and include everything from stand-up and variety shows to live tapings of top comedy podcasts, as well as exclusive events and screenings. Over 35 venues will host this year’s events, including the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek Theatre, the Intuit Dome, the Comedy Store, the Laugh Factory and Hollywood Improv.

One of the biggest events of the festival will be its Night of Too Many Stars, which will be hosted by Jon Stewart. Bill Burr, Conan O’Brien, Steve Carell, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Tiffany Haddish, Jimmy Kimmel, Leanne Morgan, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Matt Rife, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, Ali Wong and Noah Wyle will all gather for a stand-up, variety and music show. The event will be presented by its founders, Robert and Michelle Smigel with Jill Leiderman, and will support NEXT for Autism, a national organization that provides programs to support people living with autism.

As for major standup sets, Jerry Seinfeld will headline the Greek Theatre with musical guest Leonid & Friends as well as special guest Leanne Morgan. Both Katt Williams and Nate Bargatze will headline the Intuit Dome on different nights. Bargatze’s latest comedy special, which will be released later this year, will be filmed during his two performances. Shane Gillis and John Mulaney will both headline the Hollywood Bowl at separate times. Mulaney will perform his “Mister Whatever” set. The last major standup performance at the Hollywood Bowl will be Feid and Marcello Hernández, a collaboration that will be the largest Spanish language comedy show in the history of the venue.

Flight of the Conchords will also perform this year, marking Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie’s first performance in L.A. since 2016 as well as their first live show in 10 years.

Seth Rogen, Jelly Roll and Lizzo will all host variety nights. Rogen’s will include appearances from Eric André, Nikki Glaser, Stavros Halkias, Nick Kroll, Sarah Silverman and Taylor Tomlinson, with proceeds going to Hilarity for Charity, a nonprofit that supports families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Comedy Night will be headlined by Andrew Schultz. Lizzo’s night will include appearances from Eric André, Nikki Glaser, Luenell, Dulcé Sloan, Meg Stalter and more.

In comedy-related events, Netflix Is a Joke will showcase A Tribute to Pee-wee Herman in celebration of 40 years of “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.” Hosted by Patton Oswalt, the event will feature appearances and performances from The B-52s, DEVO, Danny Elfman, Fred Armisen, Bob the Drag Queen, Patti Harrison, Julio Torres and more. The red carpet premiere of “Marty, Life Is Short,” director Lawrence Kasdan’s documentary about Martin Short from Imagine Documentaries Production, will premiere at the Egyptian Theatre.

There will even be a comedy competition. Funny AF with Kevin Hart will search for the world’s next funniest comedian. The competition will begin streaming on Netflix April 20 with taped episodes. The live semi-finals and finale will take place at the festival on May 4 and 5.

“What makes this fest so special is the sense of community — it’s a rare moment where the comedy industry and the fans come together in one place. We’re not just putting on shows; we’re creating one-of-a-kind experiences that celebrate the range, depth, and sheer brilliance of the comedy world right now,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix vice president of Comedy Series.

“In just four years, Netflix Is a Joke Fest has grown into the world’s biggest celebration of comedy. We’re thrilled to welcome fans from all over to experience the magic, energy, and laughter that only Netflix can deliver,” added Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of Stand-up and Comedy Formats.

Tickets for festival events will go on sale Jan 23 starting at 10 a.m. PT. Here’s the full list of confirmed performers and celebrities:

Malin Akerman, Mo Amer, Eric André, Jeff Arcuri, Fred Armisen, Maria Bamford, Ralph Barbosa, Nate Bargatze, Hannah Berner, Mike Birbiglia, Rachel Bloom, Joel Kim Booster, Bill Burr, Michelle Buteau, Nicole Byer, Nick Cannon, Jerrod Carmichael, Steve Carell, Dana Carvey, Ronny Chieng, Margaret Cho, Deon Cole, Larry David, Pete Davidson, Paige DeSorbo, Tim Dillon, Earthquake, Alex Edelman, Danny Elfman, Franco Escamilla, Feid, Fortune Feimster, Flight of the Concords, Ben Folds, Jim Gaffigan, Zarna Garg, Mo Gilligan, Shane Gillis, Nikki Glaser, Ilana Glazer, Brett Goldstein, Stavros Halkias, Chelsea Handler, Kevin Hart, Patti Harrison, Marcello Hernández, Jeff Hiller, Tony Hinchcliffe, Robby Hoffman, Kate Hudson, Nate Jackson, Jameela Jamil, Sam Jay, Jim Jefferies, Ken Jeong, Anthony Jeselnik, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, Bert Kreischer, Nick Kroll, Bobby Lee, David Letterman, Lizzo, Luenell, Natasha Lyonne, Mae Martin, Heather McMahan, Hasan Minhaj, Diane Morgan, Leanne Morgan, Sam Morril, John Mulaney, Mark Normand, Tig Notaro, Ego Nwodim, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk, Atsuko Okatsuka, Patton Oswalt, Tom Papa, Ms. Pat, Trisha Paytas,

Edi Patterson, Matt Rife, Seth Rogen, Jelly Roll, Adam Sandler, Andrew Santino, Kristen Schaal, Andrew Schulz, Iliza Shlesinger, Tom Segura, Jerry Seinfeld, Shaq, Brittany Snow, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, Bill Simmons, Will Smith from the Dodgers, David Spade, Sommore, Brenda Song, Meg Stalter, Jon Stewart, Wanda Sykes, Bob The Drag Queen, Taylor Tomlinson, Kill Tony, Julio Torres, Trixie and Katya, Mike Tyson, Jonathan Van Ness, Nick Viall, Theo Von, Dwyane Wade, Sheng Wang, Katt Williams, Justin Willman, Ali Wong, Jimmy O. Yang, Ramy Youssef, Noah Wyle.