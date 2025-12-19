Nate Bargatze’s ‘The Breadwinner’ Casts the Comedian as a Modern Day ‘Mr. Mom’

Nate Bargatze is headed to the movies, as the beloved stand-up comedian and “Saturday Night Live” host is starring in his very first feature film.

On Friday, Sony Pictures Entertainment released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming family comedy starring Bargatze, titled “The Breadwinner” and out next spring. Watch the new trailer below.

In “The Breadwinner,” Bargatze plays a man whose wife (played by “This Is Us” alum Mandy Moore) lands a deal on “Shark Tank” and has to hit the road for a month with her new product. That leaves dear old dad alone with their three daughters. Wackiness, as you can imagine, ensues.

Based on the trailer, it looks to be in the tradition of broad studio comedies from the 1980s – specifically, 1983’s “Mr. Mom,” which featured a script by John Hughes, with touches of 1986’s “The Money Pit,” starring Tom Hanks, another beleaguered suburban everyman in over his head.

One dad. Three kids. Zero clue.



Watch the official trailer for my new movie #TheBreadwinnerMovie with Mandy Moore. The chaos unfolds exclusively in movie theaters March 13.



🔗https://t.co/MSWvt8HKtz@BreadwinnerMov @SonyPictures @TheMandyMoore pic.twitter.com/FSaf8qEqdF — Nate Bargatze (@natebargatze) December 19, 2025

“The Breadwinner” also features a terrific supporting cast, with Will Forte, Zach Cherry, Colin Jost, Kumail Nanjiani and Kate Berlant appearing in the comedy film. The script for the movie was written by Bargatze and Dan Lagana, who is best known for his work as the showrunner for Netflix’s two-season mockumentary “American Vandal.”

The Bargatze-led picture was directed by Eric Appel, who last helmed “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

In addition to Bargatze and Lagana, “The Breadwinner” is produced by Jeremy Latcham. Executive producers include JoAnn Perritano, Michael Musgrave and Tyler Zacharia.

“The Breadwinner” hits theaters on March 13, 2026.