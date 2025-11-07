Comedian Nate Bargatze has signed on to host ABC’s “The Greatest Average American,” a new game show premiering in February.

Along with hosting, Bargatze also co-created the series with John Quinn, and they both serve as executive producers. The one-hour program premieres Feb. 25. After it airs on ABC, it will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Here’s ABC’s official description of the show: “’The Greatest Average American’ is a hilarious new game show that celebrates the power of being perfectly average. Each round is packed with laugh-out-loud challenges and trivia as contestants try to guess how everyday Americans think and live. In the end, one lucky player will be crowned the Greatest Average American and get the chance to win the ultimate grand prize: the average American salary of $67,920.”

The Tennessee-born comic has been booked and busy with hosting gigs, as he just stepped off the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards stage back in September. His résumé is packed with a Grammy and Emmy nomination, as well as a New York Times bestselling book for his memoir “Big Dumb Eyes.” In 2024, Bargatze co-produced and hosted a CBS holiday variety special titled “Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas” with Lorne Michaels executive producing.

In addition, Bargatze is set to star in the family-friendly comedy “The Breadwinner” for TriStar Pictures, which he co-wrote with Dan Lagana. He’ll also executive produce the film.

“The Greatest Average American” is produced by Walt Disney Television Alternative in association with Nateland and Da Da Production.