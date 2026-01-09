John Mulaney Postpones Minneapolis Shows After ICE Killing, Says City Too ‘Unsafe’ for Audiences

John Mulaney will not perform stand-up shows at The Armory in Minneapolis this weekend, the comedian announced Thursday. The decision comes in the wake of an ICE agent fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good Wednesday.

“What’s happening in your city is heartbreaking. I hate to postpone shows in a town going through such awful challenges and such grief, because it feels

unfair to the audience,” Mulaney said on X. “Still, I don’t feel comfortable asking thousands of people each night to leave their homes, gather at the venue and then make their way home when the situation is so unsafe.”

My shows in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/M806ZFPaUC — John Mulaney (@mulaney) January 9, 2026

The comedian vowed to honor tickets for this weekend’s shows for a later date in April, directing his fans to their points of purchase or Ticketmaster for refunds.

“I am sorry to anyone who is disappointed,” Mulaney continued. “I know a fun stand-up show could be a nice distraction, but it doesn’t sit right with me to put anyone at risk.”

In the direct wake of the shooting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on ICE agents to “get the f–k” out of the city, stating that they were “causing chaos and distrust.”

“They are ripping families apart, sowing chaos in the streets and, in this case, quite literally killing people,” he said. “This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.”

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, said on X that “rioters began blocking ICE officers” and “one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism” as justification for the death.

The White House corroborated this version of the story, with JD Vance calling Good’s death “a tragedy of her own making” in a press briefing on Thursday. Donald Trump likewise had a White House aide bring in a laptop during an Oval Office interview in an attempt to prove to reporters that Good had run over the ICE agent before being shot.

Reporters and an eyewitness account have refuted this claim.