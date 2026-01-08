Podcaster Jon Favreau Rips JD Vance Over Minneapolis ICE Shooting: ‘What the F—k Is Wrong With You?’

“Pod Save America” host Jon Favreau ripped Vice President JD Vance on X Thursday morning over the latter’s politically charged reaction to an ICE agent’s fatal Wednesday shooting of a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis.

Trump officials have en masse accused the woman in question of committing domestic terrorism by trying to run over the ICE agent who shot her to death. Others, including multiple Minnesota state officials and many who have seen video of the incident online, have called for the ICE agent to be held accountable for his use of force and for resorting to violent measures.

Vance, for his part, used a video of the woman’s car making contact with the ICE agent’s body as an opportunity to make a statement directed at Democrats.

“Every congressional democrat and every democrat who’s running for president should be asked a simple question: Do you think this officer was wrong in defending his life against a deranged leftist who tried to run him over?” the vice president wrote on X. “These people are going to try to arrest our law enforcement for doing their jobs. The least the media could do is ask them about it.”

Favreau quickly called out Vance’s use of “deranged leftist” to describe the victim, identified as U.S. citizen Renee Nicole Good. “What the f—k is wrong with you?” the former speechwriter asked in a quote-tweet response to Vance’s original post.

“You have no idea who this woman was. You have no idea what she believed,” he continued. “You have no idea what an actual investigation might show. A 37-year-old American citizen was killed. Her 6-year-old son has been orphaned. Her family and friends are going through the worst moment of their lives. And all you can do is call her a ‘deranged leftist’? Seriously what the f—k is wrong with you?”

What the fuck is wrong with you?



You have no idea who this woman was. You have no idea what she believed. You have no idea what an actual investigation might show. A 37-year-old American citizen was killed. Her 6-year-old son has been orphaned. Her family and friends are going… https://t.co/QSuIv6KR4O — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 8, 2026

In a press conference conducted shortly after the Wednesday incident, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE agents to “get the f—k out” of the city. “We do not want you here,” he said. “Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety and you are doing exactly the opposite.”

“They are ripping families apart, sowing chaos in the streets and, in this case, quite literally killing people,” Frey added. “This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.”