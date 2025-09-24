JD Vance Blasts Jon Favreau Over Take on ICE Facility Shooting: ‘What, Precisely, Did I Get Wrong, Dips–t?’

JD Vance blasted Jon Favreau – host of “Pod Save America” and a former aide to Barack Obama – over his take following the ICE Texas shooting.

Following Wednesday’s ICE shooting in Texas, Vance tweeted out that “The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I’m praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families.”

Favreau responded taking issue with the fact that Vance was tweeting out information that was contradicted by law enforcement – mainly that it was detainees that were shot and killed and not ICE agents.

“The Vice President is not a reliable source of information. This is now the fifth or sixth time he’s posted a political take contradicted by facts from his own law enforcement agencies.”

The Vice President is not a reliable source of information.



This is now the fifth or sixth time he’s posted a political take contradicted by facts from his own law enforcement agencies. pic.twitter.com/O0mfLNaoXI — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 24, 2025

Favreau’s tweet was accompanied by a suggested community note that read: “According to an ICE spokesperson, the three individuals shot were ICE detainees, leaving two individuals dead and one injured. No law enforcement were injured in this shooting, according to law enforcement and news reports out of Dallas, Texas.”

The vice president responded to the podcaster, blasting him for the take and pointing out there were reports that bullets with “f–k ice” written on them were found at the scene.

“The gunman had anti-ICE messaging carved on the bullets he used,” Vance wrote. “What, precisely, did I get wrong, dips–t?”

The gunman had anti-ICE messaging carved on the bullets he used. What, precisely, did I get wrong, dipshit? https://t.co/XRtFm4vdVB — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 24, 2025

Favreau came back at the vice president shortly after with a long post detailing much of the context. The “Pod Save America” host wanted Vance to be giving his followers the full context.

“I think the suggested context in the community note says it all, Mr. Vice President,” he wrote. “Not sure why it’s so difficult to give people the full story: detainees were murdered by a sniper, and ‘anti-ICE’ was found on a bullet.”

Favreau finished by listing a number of times that the VP posted things that lacked context.

I think the suggested context in the community note says it all, Mr. Vice President.



Not sure why it's so difficult to give people the full story: detainees were murdered by a sniper, and "anti-ICE" was found on a bullet.



This seems to happen quite a bit with you:



1) "It is… https://t.co/chJ2ZpWBG8 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 24, 2025

“This seems to happen quite a bit with you:

1) “It is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far-Left.” Not a statistical fact, not even what the single online poll you cited says.

2) You threatened George Soros’ Open Society Foundation based on a lie that they funded a Nation article you didn’t like. They did no such thing.

3) You got another community note after accusing the Wall Street Journal of fabricating the existence of Trump’s birthday note to Epstein…because Congress obtained the letter.

4) You accused me of not reading a court document that you cited as proof that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a “convicted MS-13 gang member.” He is not, the document didn’t say that, and your tweet ended up as evidence in a trial the government lost.

I could go on, but you get the point. Have a blessed day.”