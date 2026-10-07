Josh Goldstine to Oversee Film Marketing and Distribution for All of Skydance

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Skydance has called upon veteran marketing exec Josh Goldstine to oversee all marketing and distribution for the studio’s film labels across Paramount and Warner Bros.

The hire puts him back in charge of a Warner Bros. slate after he was ousted by then film chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy in January 2025 after a four-year tenure in which he spearheaded the massively successful marketing campaign for the studio’s highest grossing film ever, “Barbie.”

It will be up to Goldstine to oversee the release campaigns for Skydance’s films as the company seeks to fulfill its pledge to release at least 30 films annually, something that no major studio has attempted in the current Hollywood landscape.

To that end, he will have help from Warner Bros.’ pre-existing team, which includes global distribution chief Jeff Goldstein and marketing execs Dana Nussbaum, Christian Davin and John Stanford. They will all remain at Skydance and report to Goldstine.

While Warner Bros. will not move forward with De Luca and Abdy, Goldstein and Warner’s marketing team have a deep familiarity with the dozens of projects greenlit by the duo which Skydance will now inherit.

That includes a 2027 slate that is headlined by the “Superman” sequel “Man of Tomorrow,” the Legendary-produced “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova” and “A Minecraft Movie Squared,” the original J.J. Abrams film “The Great Beyond,” the Nancy Meyers ensemble romcom “Paris Paramount,” and the original animated musical comedy “Bad Fairies.”

Goldstine’s promotion was first reported by Variety.

More to come…