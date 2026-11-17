Skydance restructured its cable division Tuesday, naming four executives to lead separate branches of the merged company’s more than 50 cable channels and properties.

The mega media company formed Skydance Global Cable Media, which will include 50+ cable networks including Adult Swim, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, ID, MTV, TLC and Nickelodeon.

Channing Dungey, who oversees cable channels for the combined company, unveiled Skydance’s new leadership structure in a memo to staff Tuesday, naming four executives to lead unscripted lifestyle, broad-based entertainment, talent, music and live comedy and animation.

Betsy Sanner Ayala, currently president and head of content for Food Network, will oversee unscripted lifestyle, including Discovery, HGTV and Magnolia. Joe Boyle will continue as head of content for Discovery, reporting to Sanner Ayala.

Jason Sarlanis, currently president and head of content for TNT, TBS and ID, will oversee broad-based entertainment, adding TLC to his portfolio. Alon Orstein will continue as head of content for TLC, reporting to Sarlanis.

Tina Perry, president and head of content for OWN, will oversee the talent, music and live division, adding MTV, VH1 and BET to her portfolio. Sitarah Pendelton will continue as head of content for MTV/VH1; Brian Rikuda will serve as head of BET; and Aisha Summers-Burke will continue as head of BET content. All three will report to Perry.

All of Skydance’s animation properties will fall under a newly formed Skydance Television Animation, which includes Nickelodeon and Nickelodeon Animation Studios, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.

Adult Swim’s Michael Ouweleen will lead that group, which makes up the comedy and animation division. Comedy Central will also now report to Ouweleen. The animation properties will also being selling to outside platforms.

“I’m excited about this new structure and feel confident that this incredible team of leaders will help defend our core business while building out a multi-platform strategy for these brands that will allow us to reach audiences wherever they may be,” Dungey said in a memo to staff. “We are continuing to work through the process and will share more about the international business in the coming weeks.”

As part of the restructuring, executive Howard Lee. who led Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. Networks, exited the company.

The cable division restructuring comes over a month after the Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery merger closed in October. Skydance has been unveiling its restructured leadership divisions in the subsequent weeks since.