Juno Temple Recalls Growing Up in Famed Horror Movie Location, Says She Thought the Tour Buses ‘Were There for Me’

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Juno Temple revealed she used to call a famed horror movie location home as a kid, sharing the residence was a frequent stop for tour buses.

Specifically, during a Tuesday appearance on “Hot Ones Versus” alongside her “Ted Lasso” co-star Jason Sudeikis, she challenged the “Saturday Night Live” alum to figure out which “classic movie horror” house she lived in as a kid.

“My parents did [move there], but with me [too] because I then existed,” she quipped. “Yeah, they bought it without knowing that this was part of this kind of iconic franchise.”

After Sudeikis guessed the “Rosemary’s Baby” residence, Temple revealed that it was actually the South Pasadena house that was used as the home for serial killer Michael Myers at the start of John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher “Halloween.”

“I moved into the house where Michael Myers stabbed his older sister,” she shared. “And there were tour buses that showed up on Halloween being like, ‘And this is the Michael Myers house.’ And then I was out front with a head of blonde curls being like … I mean I probably thought they were there for me, if I’m honest.”

She quipped: “I was a pretty iconic little girl that was like, ‘Everyone’s here for me. It’s great.’”

As Temple went on, she explained that she describes herself as “a horror nut,” adding, “I literally fall asleep to the soothing sounds of a chainsaw and girls screaming.”

“Do you think there’s a chicken and egg kind of thing like that [here]?” Sudeikis countered.

“Maybe? That I was born into it? I had no choice?” she responded. “Yep. I believe in that.”

Temple also shared this fun fact with Hannah Waddingham during a “Ted Lasso” press interview with Hits Radio U.K.

“No you didn’t,” a stunned Waddingham responded upon hearing the news. “The original house from ‘Halloween?!’”

“The Michael Myers house is up the road from here,” Temple explained. “It’s a made up story for Hollywood, but it’s the house that they filmed in where Michael Myers was a little boy and he stabbed his sister and got taken away.”

Still in disbelief, Waddingham quipped that she would’ve “never of slept” in that house.

Watch Temple’s recounting of her unique childhood home above.